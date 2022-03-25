Keanu Reeves’ Movies Are Being Removed from China Streamers.

According to reports, several Chinese have pulled films starring Keanu Reynolds from their archives.



Streaming



Platforms following his support for Tibet A politically sensitive region that has a history of resisting China’s central government.

The Hollywood actor will be appearing in January Chinese social media users were furious at the incidentThey learned that he would be participating at a virtual benefit concertMarch 3, Tibet

On March 14, the films of the actor were removed by major platforms including Tencent Video, Youku and iQiyi. Los Angeles Times. However, it remains unclear if this was done due to a state-issued censorship directive or if the platforms took action independently.

Some of Reeves’ greatest hits, such as “The Greatest Hits,” were among the films that were affected. “Speed,” “The Matrix”Trilogy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,”According to the LA Times.

Insider searched for the actor in Chinese on iQiyi. Tencent Video. Youku. No results. Insider reached out to Reeves’ talent representative for clarification.

This foreign actor is the latest to support Tibet and tread on China’s heels.

Popstar Lady Gaga The country has banned him from performing thereAfter a brief meeting of 19 minutes with the Dalai Lama in 2016, she has been a part of the Tibetan spiritual leader. Beijing regards her as a separatist. Richard Gere’s films, meanwhile, are also reportedly available. China: ProhibitedDue to his close relationship with the Dalai Lama

Justin Bieber, a Canadian pop star, found himself beyond the Tibet issue China banned 2017 from performing in ChinaAfter posting a photo of himself at the Yasukuni Shrine, Japan. The shrine, which commemorates Japan’s war dead, caused a stir in China and South Korea. It is widely considered to be a symbol for Japan’s lack remorse over its wartime atrocities.