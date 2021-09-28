‘Raybearer’ to Be Adapted by Gina Atwater for Netflix

Gina Atwater, best known for her work on “Westworld” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” has inked a multi-year overall deal with Netflix. Atwater will direct, produce, direct and create new prestige series for Netflix. For her first project for the streaming platform, Atwater is penning a TV adaptation of the best-selling, West African-inspired fantasy YA novel “Raybearer” by Jordan Ifueko.

“Gina is a triple threat as a writer, director and producer and we’re thrilled to be working with her,” Matt Thunell, Netflix’s VP of overall deals, said in a statement. “Her experiences crafting fearless, character-centered work amid complex fantasy worlds makes her the perfect writer to take on the world of ‘Raybearer.’”

“Raybearer” is still in development at Netflix. He hails from Sugar23 Television Studios, Macro Television Studios, and is currently in the early stages.

“It’s an absolute privilege to join the Netflix family! I’m grateful I get to collaborate with a company that shares my passion for pursuing bold and innovative stories that give underrepresented characters a place to shine in the prestige space,” Atwater stated.

Atwater’s creative career started with J.J. Abrams at Bad Robot, working on feature films such as “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” among others. In addition, she was part of the writers’ room for HBO’s “Westworld,” where she wrote the critically acclaimed “Riddle of the Sphinx” episode (Season 2, Episode 4). She was part of the team that planned out the internal rules of the “world” of Delos, and her knack for world-building and mythology has landed her in several high-profile mini rooms in television and film development.

Atwater is repped by CAA, The Mission Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.