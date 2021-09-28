Welcome to Plathville Spoilers: Moriah Plath Gets Sassy About Max

Last week on Welcome to Plathville, Max came at Moriah for the way she dresses. Now, Moriah is opening up about it at a girl’s day. Keep reading for Welcome to Plathville spoilers.

Welcome to Plathville Spoilers

Max and Moriah are a pretty intense couple on Welcome to Plathville. He told Moriah last week that his style can cause him to be uncomfortable due to the male attention she receives.

“I’m not trying to kill your fashion or your vibe at all. But I know that we’ve been in situations where we were sitting at a public place, and I got up to use the bathroom. And because you’re like attractive and you were wearing like shorts that were low and crop tops and stuff, when I came back, there was like a guy trying to talk to you,” He tells her.

He continues, “And it’s kinda like, ‘why are you advertising what’s not for sale?'”

Now, she’s talking about it again on the newest episode airing tonight. She talks about it with Olivia Plath and Helena, their friend. She says that when she dresses like this, it’s for her.

“Babe, I do this for me 100% of the time,” She tells the girls.

She insists that she works hard for what she has. “If I work hard for it, I’m going to show it off.”





It sounds like Max is just going to have to get over this hurdle he has created for himself! It doesn’t sound like Moriah is looking to change any time soon – especially if she told Olivia about it.

Moriah is a bit Max obsessed.

Welcome to Plathville fans knows that Moriah is ultra obsessed with her boyfriend. They spend a lot of time touching, kissing, and doing interviews together. Although it can sometimes be irritating, they are still young and enjoying having fun.

Some of that leaked over into the girl day on the most recent Welcome to Plathville episode.

The girls (Olivia, Moriah, and Helena) decided to have a girl day at the beach and not have any boys involved. Moriah Plath was unable to do that. She also made sure to tell other women that her boyfriend would be there and that it would be a great day.

“It would be fun if Max was here,” Moriah laughs at the other women during the day on the beach.

Which side do you stand on in this clothing crisis? In the comments, let us know which team you are with this clothing crisis. Come back to TV Shows Ace for more news on all of your favorite TLC stars.