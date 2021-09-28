Apple’s ‘Swan Song’ & Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Making World Premieres

The American Film Institute said Tuesday it has added the world premieres of Apple Original Films’ Swan Song starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised from Netflix to this year’s AFI Fest lineup.

While Netflix picked up Bruised at the Toronto Film Festival last year, the pic was in its unfinished form, and its debut in November will be the first time it’s being shown to moviegoers in polished form.

Both photos will be shown in person at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13.

Swan Song reps Oscar winner Benjamin Cleary’s (Stutterer) feature directorial debut and follows Ali as a man diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor, played by Glenn Close, to shield his family from grief. Awkwafina (Naomie Harris), Adam Beach and Adam Beach are also featured in the pic. Cleary wrote the screenplay. Pic was produced and directed by Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Producers are Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin on behalf of Anonymous Content; Jonathan King on behalf of Concordia Studio; Rebecca Bourke; Ali and Mimi Valdés through Know Wonder.

Swan Song will be released in select theaters and debut worldwide on Apple TV+ on December 17.

Bruised follows Berry as a washed-up MMA fighter who struggles for redemption as both an athlete and a mother. The movie was directed by Michelle Rosenfarb and produced by Thunder Road Pictures Entertainment 360 and Romulus Entertainment. The pic hits Netflix on November 24.

“Now more than ever it is important to lift up and shine a light on new voices and new stories that inspire empathy,” said Sarah Harris, Director of Programming at AFI Festivals. “Halle Berry and Benjamin Cleary are vital artists whose visions we are proud to celebrate at AFI Fest.”

AFI Fest 2021 is held from November 10-14 in Los Angeles. The world remiere of Netflix’s tick, tick…BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda will open the festival, and Warner Bros’ King Richard directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Will Smith will close it.

This year’s fest will be a hybrid between in-person screenings and events, as well as virtual screenings.