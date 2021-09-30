Ravi Patel Join ‘Three Women’; Adam Croasdell Cast In ‘Monarch’

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will be appearing alongside Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise, as well as Betty Gilpin. The hour-long series is inspired by Lisa Taddeo’s nonfiction bestseller. Lisa Taddeo has also adapted her book. Principal photography will start in the coming months.

In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin plays Lina, a Indiana homemaker who after a decade of a blissful marriage embarks upon an affair that becomes all-consuming and transforms the course of her life. Sloane (Wise), an entrepreneur from the Northeast, is in a committed open relationship with Richard. But two new, sexy strangers threaten their dream love story. Maggie, a North Dakota student, experiences a storm after she accuses her married English teacher, of having an inappropriate relationship. Lastly, Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Patel will recur as Dr. Henry, a charming doctor who is confident about his effect on women and his intuitive ability to really listen to them – when, in fact, he’s often doing more talking than listening.

Executive producers of the Showtime series are Lisa Taddeo and showrunner Laura Eason. Kathy Ciric, Emmy Rossum, and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has been signed on as the director of the first two episodes. She will also be executive producing them.

Patel recently starred in the docuseries Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, which he created and executive produced. His additional film and TV credits include Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Long Shot, Come As You Are, Master of None and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Patel also co-directed and starred in the 2015 documentary Meet the Patels . Management 360 and Buchwald represent Patel.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch has added Adam Croasdell (Reign) to its cast as recurring. He will be appearing alongside Albie Roman (Sugar), Anna Friel, Trace Adkins, Beth Ditto, and Trace Adkins.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. Dottie Cantrell Roman, the tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music and an insanely talented woman, heads the Romans. Dottie, along with Albie (Adkins), has established a country music dynasty. Even though their success is often attributed to authenticity, it is not true. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Croasdell is set to return as Clive Grayson. Clive Grayson, a struggling British actor, is married Nicky Roman (Anna Friel). He is also the father of Tatum (Inigo Pascual), Ace (Inigo Pascual).

The helpers will write and exec-produce, and Michael Rauch (Instinct creator and Royal Pains executive producer) will be showrunner and producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. The first episode will be directed and executive produced by Jason Ensler. Adam Anders will serve as Executive Music Produce. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

Other cast members include Josh Sasse and Meagan Holder, Martha Migareda (Eva Amurri), Emma Milani, Emma Milani, Martha Migareda, Meagan Holder, Meagan Holder, Martha Migareda and Martha Migareda.

Croasdell previously appeared in British shows Peak Practice, The Chase, EastEnders and Agatha Christie’s Poirot. His American television credits include Preacher, Once Upon A Time, NCIS, NCIS: LA and Supernatural. He is also a voice artist who has lent his talent to a number of notable gaming titles including Fallout, the Middle Earth series and Final Fantasy XV.

He is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.