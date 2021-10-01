Kanye West Shares X-Ray Photos After Painful Family Accident

Kanye WestHe shared x-rays from what appeared to be one unfortunate accident. The 44-year old rapper was somewhat quiet on Instagram this month. He posted an x-ray gallery of his 5-year old son earlier this week. Saint West‘s broken arm, this around two weeks after 40-year-old estranged wife Kim Kardashian confirmed the former couple’Had a son His arm was broken.

Kanye West Shares X-Rays Of Son’s Broken Arm

Scroll down to see the photos. Some are in a trio set, others without captions. The Yeezy founder’s shots showed a clear and very visible bone break – fans didn’t need medical diplomas to put two and two together.

Ex Kim Kardashian had posted images of Saint West, who was in a wheelchair, with what appeared to be an ice pack on his injury. According to the founder of SKIMS, fans were told: “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok.”

Well wishes on Kanye West’s Instagram quickly poured in, with Canadian superstar singer Justin Bieber also dropping by to leave a like. Continue reading after the photos.

Divorce Headlines Continue

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were front and center at media outlets in February as Kanye filed for divorce from her 2014-commenced marriage. The reality queen bee, along with West, is a mother to North, Saint, five, Chicago three, and Psalm two.

Kim Kardashian, who said she’d love Kanye West “for life” as the Grammy winner turned 44 earlier this year, hasn’t received a massive amount of love back as West double unfollows her on Twitter. As he continues to wear his Yeezy sneakers, the mom of four has shown unwavering support for him. Donda album – she even wore a wedding dress to the EP’s high-profile listening party.

Kim K Calling Herself A ‘Failure’ Amid Divorce

Viewers of Kardashian’s now-ended family show have also been getting an insight into how she’s been processing the split – seemingly not well. Kardashian spoke candidly on-camera in floods, shedding tears.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a failure that it’s, like, a third marriage. Yeah, I feel like a loser. But I can’t even think about that. Like, I want to be happy.”

The makeup mogul also added: “I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids, you know? He’s an amazing dad. He’s done an amazing job.”