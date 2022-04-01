Drew Barrymore is now Khloe Kardashian’s twin with Glam Makeover

There was definitely a spring awakening. “The Drew Barrymore Show”On March 29, the host teamed up to two glam icons. Drew Barrymore continues to spotlight individuals who are looking to refresh their look. Makeover segments are a great way to interact with the audience. However, this time the “Never Been Kissed”Star had her own all-in Remarkable makeover. Chris Appleton, a hair stylist, and Charlotte Tilbury, a makeup artist joined forces to transform Barrymore’s natural look into a cover-ready model. Allure.

These two experts have been a part of many famous celebrities’ lives, so it is no surprise that they are familiar with Kardashian looks. Appleton revived Khloé Kardashian’s brunette locksAfter her long period of living platinum blonde, she now uses Tilbury’s Magic Cream for her daily skincare needs. In fact, she included it in the limited-edition IPSY Glam Bag that she received in 2021. People. When the glam squad worked their magic on Barrymore, it was a fun surprise to see how much she resembled Khloé.

Barrymore’s hair style has changed over the years, but this time it was still classic, with a caramel-highlighted, extra long, and effortless wavy look. She looked flawless in her makeup, with a smooth-blended contour and highlight. Her glossy pink lips remained true to Barrymore’s usual rosy colors. In a black designer suit, she looked confident and the three of them had a lot of fun. See video. This stunning transformation will require a detailed tutorial!