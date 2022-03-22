Rachel Zegler’s Snow White Role is a Layer in Oscars Attendance

Why wasn’t “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler invited to this Sunday’s Oscar ceremony? While it’s a mystery to her and her fans, there may be a fairly simple reason.

A source who’s involved with this season’s awards campaigns tells that Zegler’s role in Disney’s live-action “Snow White”London is “another layer”The story.

While she was able attend the BAFTAs on March 13 and the Critics Choice Awards which had a London component, it was not possible to fly her back home to Los Angeles. “Snow White,” something Disney isn’t keen on, the insider says. A shutdown of an entire production would be a significant setback if she gets sick.

It’s not a coincidence that the BAFTAs now count as a COVID super-spreader eventWith “Belfast”Ciaran Hinds, Kenneth Branagh, and Ciaran Branagh were nominated to test positive.

Other “layers”To the point: This year, there are fewer seats due to COVID distancing protocols. And despite the fact the Steven Spielberg film is up for Best Picture, that doesn’t mean its lead actress is automatically invited, unlike costar Ariana DeBose, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

However, that doesn’t explain why Zegler herself is in the dark about her missing invitation. Why wouldn’t the studio just tell her?

Disney did not immediately respond to ’s request for comment.

At least she won’t be the only one watching from her couch this year. According to the awards campaigner “West Side Story” isn’t the only film that won’t have the entire cast on hand to represent it. These are the four main actors. “The Power of the Dog,”All of them will be there, and they were all nominated. It’s unlikely, however, you’ll see the entire casts of fellow Best Picture nominees “Dune”And “Nightmare Alley”Sunday night is also an option.