Kelly Clarkson “Freaked Out” the First Time she Met Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop dogg shared that they met their first time at an awards show “years ago.”

Clarkson stated that Snoop dogg calling Clarkson’s name at the event made Clarkson happy. “feel good.”

The “odd couple,”Clarkson stated that hosting is a form of hosting. “American Song Contest”NBC.

Kelly Clarkson claimed that she “freaked out”Snoop Dogg met her for the first time. “years ago,”Despite the fact that they did not have a full conversation.

They are now the hosts “American Song Contest,”A stateside twist on the popular “Eurovision”Format that will feature representatives of every US state and territory musically battling it out, song against song. The premiere episode will air Monday and eight episodes live thereafter.

In Interview with Access Hollywood, MondayClarkson, a singer who has won many singing competitions, and Snoop dogg shared their first encounter, which took place at an awards ceremony.

“We didn’t actually talk. It was like us passing, because he said my name, and I was just like, ‘What!'”Clarkson spoke to Access.

“I called her name out, like, ‘Kelly Clarkson!'”Snoop Dogg said. “‘Kelly Clarkson, it’s Snoop Dogg, what’s happening? I fuck with you.'”

Snoop Dogg’s acknowledgement of her at the time was a great help, according to the singer and talk-show host. “feel good”About herself, especially considering that it happened “way in the beginning when no, everybody was not cool with me.”

“I thought I was cool, because he knew who I was,”Clarkson stated.

Clarkson, who was a guest on Insider’s March 14 press conference, stated that she was excited about co-hosting the show with Snoop dogg. She said that although they may not seem like an ideal team, it is a great opportunity to share in their excitement. “odd couple,”They work well together.

“While we are from, like, different areas, we both really love people succeeding,”Clarkson spoke to Insider reporters. “We both really love watching people nail it. We both really love supporting other artists, and he’s just fun to work with.”

“So I know we might seem like the odd couple, but we get along well,”She added.

“American Song Contest”Airs Mondays at 8 PM. ET on NBC.