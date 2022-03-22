Haley Slaton, Audited while 5 Months Pregnant. She met her husband on the show

Haley Slaton auditioned “American Idol”on Sunday when you’re five months or more pregnant

During auditions for the music competition, she met her husband.

“We got married pretty quick,”She shared her story The Gazette.

The 23-year old performed Miley Cyrus’s song “The Climb” Sunday’s episode. Judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were not completely sold on Luke Bryan. “We’re not sure,” Perry said, before asking the Iowa native what her next song choice would be. Slaton replied with “Adele’s ‘One and Only.'”

Perry was there to encourage Perry before she sang the soulful song. “fight for it.”

Slaton’s second performance earned Slaton an a “yes”All judges will vote to advance to the next round.

While moving on to the next round was worth cheering for, another part of Slaton’s experience on the show wasn’t shown during the episode: Slaton met her now-husband, Jordan Myles, during the early auditions of the show.

“We got married pretty quick,”Slaton said that she had spoken to her local newspaper. The Gazette. “We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing. I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn’t thank him enough for that.”

She continued: “We’re very in love, we’re very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him. That was a great experience — to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with.”

Myles posted an Instagram picture of their family. “Love my family,”He wrote the caption.

As SK Pop reported the followingSlaton recently revealed that she got married Christmas Eve and had her first child in January. “the biggest blessing in our lives.”

Myles audition, he seems to have posted about his audition which hasn’t aired yet in Feb. “Those [American Idol] boys something serious!! Check us out this season!! February 27th is the season premiere!!! Don’t miss out!!”He Posted on Instagram.

Myles is yet to be announced as a contestant.

“American Idol”Sundays at 8 pm ET ET on ABC.