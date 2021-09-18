Rachel Riley jokes about ‘messing with Countdown’ as Susie Dent account is suspended

Rachel Riley jokes about 'messing with Countdown' as Susie Dent account is suspended
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rachel Riley has given fellow TV star Richard Osman a light-hearted telling off for “messing with Countdown”, after one of his jokes appeared to get Susie Dent’s Twitter suspended.

Richard, a pointless host had suggested some humorous TV line-up changes to reflect the recent government reshuffle. He tweeted that Susie, Countdown star, could join him show.

When he wrote his message, he used @susiedent Twitter handle, instead of the star’s actual one, @susie_dent.

Countdown presenter Rachel later shared a screenshot showing that the @susiedent account had been suspended, adding a line of punching emojis and quipping: “That’s what you get for messing with Countdown.”



Rachel Riley jokes about 'messing with Countdown' as Susie Dent account is suspended
The Susie Dent account that got suspended didn’t belong to the Countdown star (Channel 4)

Richard teased: “That’s about time. The filth we have to put up with from her every day.”

“You don’t know the half of it…” Rachel joked back.

Later, she told Countdown fans they didn’t have to worry about Susie leaving.

“Also, @susie_dent won’t be going anywhere, I’ve tied her shoelaces to the set under the desk,” She laughed.



Rachel is known for her word and number skills on Countdown
Rachel is known for her word and number skills on Countdown

Rachel addressed the Twitter suspension in a later tweet, writing: “@susiedent suspended for impersonating @susie_dent.”

Richard had piped up with a few suggestions after all the moves in the government, sharing them with fans using the hashtag #QuizReshuffle.

“Am hearing @susiedent to Pointless, @benshephard to Only Connect and John Humphreys to Tipping Point. Bradley Walsh staying at The Chase for now,” He wrote.

As viewers listened, many others offered suggestions for television swaps.



Rachel Riley jokes about 'messing with Countdown' as Susie Dent account is suspended
Rachel Riley said Susie won’t be going anywhere (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

“Paddy McGuinness to Sorry I Haven’t A Clue,” said one, adding: “@daraobriain to Countdown, Alan Davies and Hugh Denis do a straight swap, @VictoriaCoren to to University Challenge.”

“Timmy Mallet to Only Connect is the one we all want to see and before you jump in with ‘but he’s not a game show host’ explain Mallet’s Mallet,” tweeted another.

Countdown airs weekdays at 2.10pm on Channel 4

For more of the latest showbiz news from Daily Star, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.

Latest News

Previous articleLindsie Chrisley Special Day SNUBBED By Todd & Siblings!
Next articleMatt Roloff Snubs Both Daughter Molly Roloff And Ex-Wife Amy Roloff On Special Day!

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder