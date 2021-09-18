Rachel Riley jokes about ‘messing with Countdown’ as Susie Dent account is suspended

Rachel Riley has given fellow TV star Richard Osman a light-hearted telling off for “messing with Countdown”, after one of his jokes appeared to get Susie Dent’s Twitter suspended.

Richard, a pointless host had suggested some humorous TV line-up changes to reflect the recent government reshuffle. He tweeted that Susie, Countdown star, could join him show.

When he wrote his message, he used @susiedent Twitter handle, instead of the star’s actual one, @susie_dent.

Countdown presenter Rachel later shared a screenshot showing that the @susiedent account had been suspended, adding a line of punching emojis and quipping: “That’s what you get for messing with Countdown.”









Richard teased: “That’s about time. The filth we have to put up with from her every day.”

“You don’t know the half of it…” Rachel joked back.

Later, she told Countdown fans they didn’t have to worry about Susie leaving.

“Also, @susie_dent won’t be going anywhere, I’ve tied her shoelaces to the set under the desk,” She laughed.







Rachel addressed the Twitter suspension in a later tweet, writing: “@susiedent suspended for impersonating @susie_dent.”

Richard had piped up with a few suggestions after all the moves in the government, sharing them with fans using the hashtag #QuizReshuffle.

“Am hearing @susiedent to Pointless, @benshephard to Only Connect and John Humphreys to Tipping Point. Bradley Walsh staying at The Chase for now,” He wrote.

As viewers listened, many others offered suggestions for television swaps.









“Paddy McGuinness to Sorry I Haven’t A Clue,” said one, adding: “@daraobriain to Countdown, Alan Davies and Hugh Denis do a straight swap, @VictoriaCoren to to University Challenge.”

“Timmy Mallet to Only Connect is the one we all want to see and before you jump in with ‘but he’s not a game show host’ explain Mallet’s Mallet,” tweeted another.

Countdown airs weekdays at 2.10pm on Channel 4

