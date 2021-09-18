Lindsie Chrisley Special Day SNUBBED By Todd & Siblings!

Today was a special day for Lindsie Chrisley. Unfortunately, the black sheep of the Chrisley Knows Best family was snubbed by her father Todd, and all of her siblings. Lindsie Chrisley, what was the special day? What exactly does her father’s and siblings’ snubbing of her mean? Keep reading, we’ll explain.

Today was actually Lindsie Chrisley’s birthday

Turns out, September 17th is a pretty big day for reality TV birthdays. We know September 17th is both Amy and Molly Roloff’s birthday. September 17th is also Lindsie Chrisley’s birthday. Lindsie Chrisley, who was born on September 17, 1989, turned 32 today.

Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast co-host on Coffee Convos took to Instagram earlier today to wish her a very happy birthday. Their podcast Instagram account has barely shy of 200,000 subscribers. However, Lindsie received a lot of love in the birthday tribute photo.

Kailyn Lowry penned in the caption: “We want to wish the happiest of birthdays to the beautiful @lindsiechrisley. Help us make her birthday special and leave her a message below OR in a review on your favorite podcast app.”

Fans of the podcast kept things simple in the comments of the post as they showered Lindsie with “happy birthday” comments.

Todd Chrisley and her siblings snubbed her

A quick scroll of Todd Chrisley and Lindsie’s siblings reveals no one took the time to wish her a happy birthday. Those who follow Todd’s podcast know he and Lindsie have no communication. He confessed that she had texted him recently. He immediately sent the text to his lawyer. Unfortunately, things are so rough between Todd and Lindsie that he hesitates to respond to her out of fear she’ll twist his words.

Lindsie and her siblings seem to have no relationship. Though, Chase spoke on his parents’ podcast recently to admit that Lindsie would always be his sister. She could always call Chase if she needed him. His number is available. Chase stated that none of the claims that he blackmailed his sister were true during that podcast.

Todd says that everyone can believe what they like, but only certain court cases or litigation will make it clear. As we’ve previously reported, Todd Chrisley has also made it clear he won’t bother wasting his time cleaning up rumors. Fans can only guess that this includes gossip about the birthday girl.

No one is really too surprised there are no birthday tributes from the Chrisley family for Lindsie. Many fans still believe that the family will one day reconcile. Unfortunately, as we’ve also previously reported, Lindsie explained during an interview recently she would NEVER make up with her father.