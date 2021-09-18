Matt Roloff Snubs Both Daughter Molly Roloff And Ex-Wife Amy Roloff On Special Day!

As September 17th comes to an end, Matt Roloff seemingly snubs both his daughter Molly and his ex-wife, Amy. What was it? What does it mean to snub Amy and Molly Roloff? Keep reading, we’ll explain.

Today was Molly and Amy Roloff’s birthday

September 17th is an extra special day for the LPBW family. Not only is September 17th Amy’s birthday… But, it is also her daughter Molly’s birthday too. Now, It didn’t come as too much of a surprise that Matt Roloff didn’t dedicate an Instagram post to Amy’s birthday. After all, she’s his ex-wife. She recently got married again. So, her birthday probably doesn’t mean that much to Matt these days. It, however, isn’t a meaningless day completely. September 17th is also the day Amy Roloff gave birth to Matt’s one and only daughter Molly.

So, how did Matt Roloff snub these lovely ladies?

Snubbing someone in the world of reality TV and social media can be as simple as not paying tribute when they are owed. A reality TV star might consider snubbing a family member by not wishing them a happy birthday via social media. September 17th is almost over and Matt Roloff hasn’t wished Molly nor Amy a happy birthday.

At the very least, fans thought Matt Roloff might’ve popped into the comments of Amy’s birthday tribute to wish both Molly and Amy a very special day. But, it does not appear to have posted anything across Instagram regarding his daughter’s birthday.

Molly Roloff is a private person

Molly Roloff does NOT embrace the spotlight of reality TV the way her family does. So, it is possible Matt Roloff isn’t snubbing his daughter at all. Perhaps he is just respecting his daughter’s wishes to continue to live a private life. After all, LPBW fans only see what is on television and on public social media profiles. Fans don’t know that Matt Roloff called Molly or texted her to wish her a happy birthday. Matt could have also visited Molly without fans knowing.

Furthermore, it is important to keep in mind that Matt Roloff hasn’t posted on Instagram in nearly a week. LPBW fans know he’s busy getting Roloff Farms ready for Pumpkin Season. So, it is possible he just doesn’t have time to post a birthday tribute simply because fans think he should.