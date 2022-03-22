Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Hires Julie Waters As Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Julie Waters has joined Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures as Head of TV and Film Development.

Waters, who has background in both TV and film development, comes from Temple Hill Entertainment, where she spent six years, most recently serving as VP, Development & Production. Waters’ producing credits include Dave(FXX/Hulu), and the upcoming Hulu series The Other Black GirlZakiya Harris, Rashida Johnson and Rashida James created the. Waters also learned a lot during her time at Temple Hill.Victory is in the HeartHulu/20th. She oversaw a series of development deals with Lionsgate TV, MRC, and 20th. These deals included the sale of series across all streaming platforms and cable. In features, she developed The Netherfield GirlsBecca Gleason and Maitreyi RAMakrishnan, filmmakers, were set to be the stars. Waters was previously employed at Fox21 Television Studios (now UTA) and Temple Hill. Waters is also the founder and CEO of QWEER (a network organization for queer women working in entertainment).

“I am thrilled to enter this new chapter of Scrap Paper Pictures alongside the indomitable force that is Julie Waters,” Brosnahan said. “She is singularly talented producer as well as a passionate advocate for both great artists and great material. I, and our team, look forward to collaborating with and learning from her.”

Waters fills the void created by Paige Simpson’s resignation last year. In addition to Brosnahan, Waters joins Scrap Paper Pictures’ creative executive Russell Kahn. Emmy-winning founder The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselBrosnahan is the 2019 star. The company produces and develops film, television, theater, and digital content in all genres. Brosnahan’s TV deal is a first look with Amazon Studios. This will allow him to develop projects under his Scrap Paper Pictures banner.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Rachel and the Scrap Paper Pictures team,” Waters said. “I’ve admired Rachel for years and after meeting her was so inspired by her vision for the company. Our interests are aligned with our desire to produce artist-driven content and empower storytellers to push the boundaries of what we traditionally see in film and television.”

Scrap Paper Pictures made the Amazon Original feature. I’m Your Woman,Brosnahan, who also starred in the comedy special that was nominated for an award, executive produced it. Yearly departedThis was broadcast on Prime Video in December 2020. The second installment, which was hosted by Yvonne Orji in December 2021, was released on Prime Video. The off-Broadway production was produced by Scrap Paper Pictures. The Great FilterThe Cultural Solidarity Fund provides financial assistance to theatre artists. Scrap Paper Pictures is also the executive producer of the upcoming podcasts Miranda Obsession and Listening In, starring Brosnahan, which will air in 2022 has a development slate of film & television projects including the previously announced Are You There Yet? based on the book by Mari Andrew. Brosnahan will also be a star and executive producer. The Switch based on Beth O’Leary’s novel of the same name, with Amblin Partners.

Brosnahan, Scrap Paper Pictures, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners are repped by CAA.