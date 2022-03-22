Photos of Some of the most popular concealers on TikTok

I tried three high-end concealers recently that TikTokers couldn’t get enough.

I chose NARS Cosmetics’, Kosas’, and KVD Beauty products.

Although I didn’t like the concealers, I loved NARS’ classic concealer. I would purchase it again.

Concealer is something I love, just like many other beauty enthusiasts.

I use this product almost every single day and have tried many formulas over time. I tend to stick with drugstore products, such as my $6 favorite concealer from e.l.f. Cosmetics. Cosmetics that are affordable often work great and cost a third of the high-end products.

I am still curious about the fancy concealers that I see in Ulta Beauty and Sephora. So, I turned to TikTok to find three of the most sought-after high-end concealers available and tested them.

I tried three concealers, each costing between $28 to $30

The concealers I tried — Kosas’ $28 Revealer concealer, KVD Beauty’s $28 Good Apple concealer, and NARS Cosmetics’ $30 Radiant Creamy concealer — constantly appear on my TikTok For You Page.

You can find all three options on Sephora and the brand's websites. Ulta Beauty also has the KVD or NARS options.





I used each concealer multiple times during the week. They were applied over the same products, which included a vitamin C serum and a moisturizer with sun protection. The concealers were then lightly covered with loose powder.

KVD Beauty concealer was a great product, but it wasn’t right for my dry skin.

It is available in 32 shades. The concealer claims to offer full coverage and lightweight concealer. It felt light and comfortable on my skin. I also loved the applicator, a round doe-foot wand designed to mimic the shape and feel of a fingertip. According to KVD Beauty’s Website.

However, I was not a fan the concealer’s coverage. It covered up the blemishes that I had, adhered to the dry areas on my skin, and was less moisturizing than the brand claims. I was reminded a lot by the brand’s TikTok-famous foundation oil.

Ultimately, this concealer isn’t for my dry skin, but I can see why others may enjoy it — especially those who lean more on the oily side.





KVD Beauty concealer left no dry patches and gave a matte finish.



Although I had some luck with Kosas concealer, I couldn’t get past its scent.

Kosas Revealer concealer comes in 28 colors. It is claimed to make your skin look brighter, plumper, and provide medium coverage. You can also use it as an eye cream to help your skin’s natural healing process. According to the brand.

The former was definitely true in my experience. The concealer instantly evened my skin tone. It also gave my skin a glowing glow. It was also hydrating and made me look plumper.

I was not able to stand the smell of the concealer and will never use it again. It was heavy and reminiscent of old-school perfumes and powders the moment I opened the tube. However, some TikTok users have reported that they have not experienced this smell. The scent can be compared to blue cheese.

This product is loved by many beauty enthusiasts, so it might not be for everyone. It was too strong for me to use every day, regardless of how beautiful my skin looked with the concealer.





My opinion is that the Kosas concealer does not smell good.



NARS Radiant Creamy concealer is my favorite of all three products I tried.

NARS concealer comes in 30 colors and is a timeless beauty staple that’s loved by many. Celebrities Beauty fans alike. It is said to be lightening, creamy and long-lasting with medium coverage.

It felt luxurious on my skin when I applied the concealer. I found the concealer lightweight, smooth, easy to apply, and brightened my undereyes instantly. It covered my acne scars, discoloration and cysts well.

I loved the concealer so much, I began to wear it under only skin-care products. It gives me bright, shiny skin without looking or feeling like I have a lot of makeup on.





NARS concealer is a great product and I would buy it again.



After one week of using the three concealers I was disappointed in the set of TikTok recommendations. The concealers from KVD Beauty and Kosas had their benefits, but I personally wouldn’t purchase them again — especially not for $28 each.

I am glad that I tried NARS’ concealer and I would happily spend $30 more on it in the future.