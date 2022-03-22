To Crying Child, Plane Passengers Sing “Baby Shark”

Parikshit Balochi recorded passengers singing on a flight from India to Albania. “Baby Shark”To a crying baby.

The video has been viewed more than 7 million times.

Insider was told by Balochi that he felt he had captured the moment. “tolerance”They stole the hearts of people.

A man who posted a TikTokShowing a group on a plane singing the popular children’s song “Baby Shark”Over 7 million people have viewed the video of a crying baby as they praise strangers for their kindness.

Parikshit was on a four day backpacking trip from Dubai to Albania when he flew from his Dubai home. Balochi stated that a four-year-old child sat next to him started to cry before the five hour flight took off. Insider heard from him that the passenger next to him started silently murmuring the words. “Baby Shark”In an effort to comfort the child, he did the same.

“I’ve got no shame because I do public speaking as a radio host. So I started singing out loud and everybody joined in.”A number of passengers can also be seen singing and clapping the song’s lyrics in the video. “Baby Shark,”Before the camera pans to the baby, it appears that he is crying.

“Baby Shark”It is a children’s favorite song. The first YouTube videoever to be viewed 10 million times. The song has become a huge viral sensation and has been a major TikTok hit. Dance trend for 2017Inspirational and inspiring Full-length movieThis is due to be released 2023.

Balochi, a 33 year-old presenter for a Bollywood radio station in Dubai, has under 5,000 TikTok followers. His TikToks beforeVideos are often viewed hundreds of times, but when he posted his video “TikTok Baby SharkIt was viewed 7 million times.

“As it was happening, I thought, ‘wow this is a cool moment, I should take out my phone,’ so I started recording but only got a few seconds of it,”He added that the passengers were singing for approximately 20 seconds when he started filming.

Balochi posted the footage to Instagram and TikTok before turning off his smartphone for the flight. He stated that he found the clips five hours later on his flight. “120 TikTok notifications and a crazy amount of views. I really did not expect it to blow up.”

Balochi had added a caption to the video that said, “Baby shark to the rescue,”And a second one that says, “Crying baby on the plane? No problem!”

The kindness shown by the passengers was evident in the comments. One of the top comments with over 19,000 likes was: “all passengers passed the vibe check.”Another one said: “it literally costs nothing to be a decent person. We need more of this.”One comment with 7,000 likeds, simply said. “humanity,”With wide-eyed emoji eyes





Screenshot taken from Balochi’s TikTok comments section





Parikshit Balochi via TikTok









“There’s no doubt that crying babies are irritating on a flight,”Insider spoke to Balochi, who said that he believes the video received such positive reactions because it reminds people of, “You’ve got to have some tolerance. It’s only a child, it’s not the end of the world.”

Balochi said that even though he has been using TikTok for three years, this video made him realize how important it was. “organic”Videos are where people post spontaneously what’s going on around them. This is a huge advantage over TikTok, which he thought was mainly for a hobby. “cringefest”For “dancing videos.”

“One thing I’ve really started to like about TikTok is there’s something for everyone,”He stated.

Balochi claims that the child flew with a man (and a woman) who he believed to be his parents. Their identities are not yet known.

