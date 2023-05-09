Queendom Puzzle’s release date, time and confirmed contestants revealed

Mnet’s upcoming reality show Queendom Puzzle has an official release date and time. Before the lineup is revealed, check out the Queendom Puzzle release date and the time.

The Queendom of Mnet has been deemed as the most popular Kpop reality show amongst others such as Boys Planet and Girls Planey 999, which aired in two seasons respectively between 2019 and 2022. Mamamoo & WJSN were crowned the winners for the first two seasons. Mnet’s third Queendom Puzzle will have a new twist as Mnet will announce a single artist as the winning act.

Queendom Puzzle airs on Mnet on Tuesday June 13th, at 10pm KST/9am ET/1pm GMT/6 am CT/8 am PT. Global fans can watch the show on Mnet K-pop’s YouTube channel.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the Queendom Puzzle lineup in M Countdown on the 18th of May and 25th of May through performance videos.

Queendom Puzzle: Reported Lineup

K-media announced a list of Queendom Puzzle participants before their official announcement. Mnet has confirmed the contestants‘ list. While fans still wait for a few surprising names to pop up at the last minute, here’s all we know about the music lineup so far.

Taeyeon returns as official host

Girls’ Generation member and record-making soloist Taeyeon will be the official host of the show after being the M.C of Queendom 2.

