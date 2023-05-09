Adipurush Fans react as CGI budget adds Rs. 100 crore to the Adipurush budget

Adipurush fans are praising the movie’s improved VFX as the CGI update reportedly adds Rs 100 Crore to the already expensive budget.

The Adipurush movie’s first teaser was arguably the second biggest preview disaster in recent cinema memory, only behind the controversial trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie in terms of negative reactions online.

Now, Adipurush is looking to emulate The Super Mario Bros Movie’s redemption in theatres with T-Series having just released a brand-new teaser trailer that showcases some much-improved and desperately needed VFX enhancements.

Adipurush’s community has reacted to the trailer, with special attention to changes to CGI in this epic blockbuster.

Adipurush vs VFX saga is given a positive spin in new trailer

Adipurush was originally meant to premiere in August 2022, but the movie was delayed until January and then to June 2023 in order to avoid box office clashes with other titles – which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

In October 2022, the first teaser trailer for the film was shared online and it’s safe to say that the reaction was overwhelmingly negative. Social media was flooded with memes and jokes that criticized the CGI of the characters and the backgrounds.

Director Om Raut released a preview of the film. Share This Article on his Instagram page that the movie had been delayed “in order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers.”

Raut Tell them to get on with it The Indian Express at a pre-screening event how he was “disheartened [with the response to the VFX] for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone.”

“That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience,” he added.”

It was a bad VFX so the production crew decided to spend a huge amount of money on improving it for the new trailer.

Newsroom Post You can also find out more about the following: CNBC TV 18, Recently, it was revealed that Adipurush’s budget had been increased by over 100 crore rupees just for the computerized aspects.

Adipurush has become the most expensive Indian movie produced.

Raut addressed Raut the New Budget and Note: to Variety how, “While it’s an expensive film from Indian standards, it’s not an expensive film given the global standards, because it does involve a lot of technology, which is quite state of the art and used by a lot of films across the world.”

The reaction of the fans to the new trailer for Adipurush was overwhelmingly positive. They praised the team behind the film for their improved VFX.

One fan wrote on Twitter that the filmmakers had “fulfilled the promise of recovering the VFX” and that experiencing the movie in 3D will be a “great watch.”

Similarly, countless reactions to the trailer noted how the VFX was “much much better than the teaser” with one fan noting, “although there are still some mistakes but then also huge changes in comparison [to the CGI].”

Another user shared, “#AdipurushTrailer is much better than the teaser. Overall, it’s good. A few shots are still cartoonish. I think it’s going to be a big Blockbuster.” A different fan replied, “although at some points it looks like animation but they improved a lot from what we have saw in teaser of #Adipurush I’m quite impressed with visuals in #AdipurushTrailer.”

Interestingly, one fan commented how “it was a marketing strategy of Adipurush to give a bad trailer before hand so that people will talk about it and now give a really good trailer.”

Adipurush, which will be released around the world on 16 June in cinemas, is set to premier at the Tribeca Film Festival.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]