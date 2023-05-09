How old is Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte’s actress?

Arsema Thomas takes on the role of a young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story but what do we know about the actress – from her age and upbringing to her social media presence and previous roles?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story*

Netflix has been an excellent platform for up and coming actors to show off their talents. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – the new entry in the Bridgerton Franchise – is no exception. It welcomes several new cast members.

One of the most notable new arrivals is Arsema Thomas who takes on the role of young Lady Danbury but what do we know about the Queen Charlotte actress – from age to previous roles?

Bridgerton Story of Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte

Lady Agatha Danbury is introduced in Queen Charlotte’s opening episode and is shown to be stuck in a loveless marriage with her older husband, Lord Danbury, who uses her for passionless sex and little else, which leaves her longing for the day he dies.

She becomes Queen Charlotte’s confidant and friend after introducing her at the wedding. She even shares her experiences of sex with the new monarch to help prepare her for her first night with King George – although Charlotte finds the marital act to be much more enjoyable than Lady Danbury has experienced.

Lord and Lady Danbury, in order to gain more respect within the recently desegregated Ton of London, attempt to host their first ball for the year. However, they are faced with difficulties as established Ton members refuse to come.

While celebrating the successful ball, Lord Danbury dies of an apparent heart attack which comes as a great relief to Lady Danbury who has clearly prepared for this day with one of her servants as they both put on an act to make it seem like they’re saddened by his death.

While mourning her dead husband, Lord Ledger, Violet Bridgerton’s father, strikes up an unexpected romance.

However, their affair cannot last as Lord Ledger is already married and after spending one night together, they realize that their relationship won’t survive in the long run and they break things off.

Later on in the season, Lady Danbury attracts the attention of Queen Charlotte’s own brother, Adolphus, but she rejects his sudden marriage proposal too as she decides that she wants some time to herself after being in a loveless marriage for so long.

Arsema is a new actress in town

Arsema Thomsen plays the young Lady Danbury, in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia. June 19, 1994Arsema will be 28 when Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is released in May 2023.

Thomas, a Nigerian-born Ethiopian woman, has lived in Africa for most of her adult life, including Uganda, Kenya and Togo.

Arsema, who is an actress by profession, earned her degrees at Yale University in Public Health and Biological Sciences before turning to the acting world.

Arsema, a budding actor, moved to South Africa after completing her studies. She auditioned with an agent and began her career as an actress.

After appearing in Redeeming Love in 2022, her first role was in the TV Series One Touch. Famkejansen and Nina Dobrev were also in this film.

Arsema has a large following on Instagram, where she shares behind-the scenes images and pictures from her professional life.

She also shares Lady Danbury’s role

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury’s older counterpart in Bridgerton. Arsema shares this role with Adjoa Thomas.

Andoh is a Bristol born actor who began acting in the 1990s. He has appeared in many big productions.

She is arguably best known for playing Francine Jones, the mother of Martha Jones, in Doctor Who while she’s also appeared in EastEnders, Casualty, Line Of Duty, Silent Witness, kids’ TV series MI High and Thunderbirds Are Go and as Nenneke in Netflix’s The Witcher.

The Queen Charlotte Story: Bridgerton is Streaming is available Netflix is now available after the release on Thursday, 5 May 2023.

