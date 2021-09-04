Queen Secret Death plans Leaked by Prince Harry as He blames vaccine hesitation on people selling lies!

BIG BUCKS: MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY STILL OWE £78,500 TO CHARITY AS THEIR FOUNDATION FINALLY CLOSES

The couple’s MWX Foundation, formerly Sussex Royal, is in liquidation but has not paid off the unnamed non-profit, papers released today revealed.

The report said a claim of £213,000 had been received from a creditor relating to a grant due to a “not-for-profit enterprise”.

A total of £134,500 has been paid off, according to the most recent figures, leaving £78,500 left to hand over.

The Duke and Duchess began to wind down MWX a full year ago. They declared that all its debts would be paid within 12 months.

The Companies House document remained unpaid for more than 12 years.

It says: “The charity has sufficient funds to settle the claim in full and a final dividend is to be made shortly to pay the remaining balance.”