Kelly Clarkson Attainment at Ex Husband Brandon Blackstock, Against Their Montana Homes!

Kelly Clarkson continues to be bitter with Brandon Blackstock, her ex. But the talk-show host is standing her ground and wants to keep what she has worked so hard for. There has been a great deal of back and forth about the ownership of their ranch in Montana, which Blackstock would like to keep after claiming that he’s become a rancher in the last year. Radar OnlineClarkson has obtained additional documents regarding the dispute and issuing the courts to clarify her status as the sole owner of the ranch. She also owns two other Montana properties.

Radar claims that their prenup stated Clarkson will receive all properties, including the ranch. Clarkson claimed that the court incorrectly determined that all her Montana properties were owned by the same LLC. Clarkson explained that Vintage Valley, LLC was the owner of the ranch, which Clarkson purchased in 2019. Clarkson explained that the ranch, which Clarkson purchased in 2019, was owned by Vintage Valley LLC. However, Clarkson also acquired two other properties in 2020 through an LLC she created in her own name. “stopped contributing towards the parties’ ongoing expenses.”Clarkson’s lawyer Laura Wasser has asked the court for clarification that Clarkson is the sole owner. Clarkson should therefore be entitled to the entire profit on the sale of the properties.

Clarkson stated that she wants to sell the ranch where Blackstock resides, but she recently won a major legal and financial victory over her ex. The judge ruled that Blackstock must be financially responsible for Montana property that the former couple had purchased together. The monthly expenses for ranch property land were close to $81,000. This includes insurance, taxes, and mortgage. The judge determined that, since this would be Blackstock’s primary residence, he would be expected to take care of these payments.

“Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work,” the judge wrote in documents — obtained by Us Weekly — which was filed on August 6. Clarkson could file a separate motion to sell the ranch if Blackstock fails to pay the expenses. Clarkson was granted the property, according to reports.

According to Us WeeklyThe “Since U Been Gone”Singer referred the property to as a “financial burden” in any legal documents that were previously filed. The judge awarded the ranch to Clarkson and also confirmed the prenuptial agreement. Clarkson was then granted many other assets. Blackstock had reportedly challenged the prenup, but the judge ended his argument.