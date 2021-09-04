Jenna Compono Zach Nichols Welcome Their 1st Child!

This is a new challenge Jenna ComponoAnd Zach Nichols’ first child has arrived.

Nichols posted an Instagram Story photo of the little one’s hand on Friday, September 3, to announce the birth.

Compono (28), had an appointment for induction on Thursday, September 2, but the expectant star went into labor naturally. “We are ready!”She posted via Instagram. “It has been a crazy journey and a long 41 weeks.”

The challenge in February, alums revealed that they were starting a family. “Happy Valentine’s Day! I gave Jenna some lovin’, and she’s giving me a family,” The Michigan native, now 33, captioned his Instagram show, which featured heart-shaped balloons as well as ultrasound photos. “I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough … because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf.”

The now-pregnant star also added her own post: “Happy Valentine’s Day! Zach and I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed [amid the coronavirus pandemic], we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn’t a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed, and we can’t wait to meet our little one in August.”

The former reality stars subsequently created an Instagram page for their little one where they documented the New York native’s pregnancy progress.

In March, the pair used blue balloons to reveal the sex of their upcoming arrival — a baby boy.

The couple, former MTV personalities, tied the knot in Michigan while they waited for their baby. The bride shared pictures via Instagram of their small ceremony. She also noted that the larger wedding would be held in April 2022 in New York.

Five years after the first meeting, the couple was engaged in December 2019. The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2. After splitting in 2016 over Nichols’ cheating, they reconciled in May 2018.

“Love isn’t practical,” He also wrote it via Instagram at the same time. “It isn’t meant to be easy. It doesn’t appear on command. It doesn’t let you fall for whomever you’d like. It surfaces neither at the most opportune moment nor the most convenient.”

His then-girlfriend told only Us Weekly why she wasn’t willing to end their relationship over a “stupid fight,” Say it again “I tell him we’re gonna have six kids, we’re going to live in a mansion, I pretty much set it all out on the table. He’s down. We’ve talked about marriage, kids, me moving [to Michigan]; we’re gonna try to do it in the right order!”