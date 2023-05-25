Quantumania Time Loop Theory Breaks The MCU

This TikTok clip suggests a more plausible scenario. Scott could have been sent into an alternate universe under Kang’s control, if Scott’s triumph wasn’t so clear-cut as it appeared in the “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” movie. This would explain the purple and green coloration of people and objects when Scott returns to Earth. Kang has some known abilities in the MCU and this would fit in with his comic book strategies.

The theory suggests that Scott and his family are not present in the MCU. Kang will have one less Avenger to contend with in the prime-universe when he gets there. Scott wouldn’t tell the Avengers the version we are familiar with if he goes to other Avengers and warns them of an impending Kangpocalypse. It’s possible that the Avengers from the Kang universe are also under his control. Kang’s comic book version has used such tactics in the past. In order to avoid having to battle the Avengers, Kang controls an alternate timeline and uses it to command the Avengers of that particular timeline or any other powerful characters. Kang attempted to kill Avengers infants.

This is why, in the end, this whole fan theory will probably not pan out. Kang has never been as powerful as Thanos. Instead, his mind is more intelligent, and he uses it to develop plans which will play out over thousands of year. Scott was so intimidated by him that he had to use his brute power, and it is no wonder he won.