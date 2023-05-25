Meet guest stars of ‘Mom City’

Episode 11 of Ted Lasso season 3 introduces fans to some key new cast members but who exactly are the new arrivals and the actors playing them?

Since Ted Lasso first arrived on Apple TV+ in 2020, the series has introduced viewers to an endless array of characters – from its titular coach and the AFC Richmond players to fans and numerous key individuals from the world of football.

Season 3 has been no different as Ted Lasso has crossed paths with a whole host of new faces throughout but episode 11 in particular sees the arrival of some key new cast members.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 release date and plot preview

Episode 11 of Ted Lasso season 3 kicked its way onto Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Titled Mom City, the episode sees Ted welcome an unexpected guest to his new London home.

The arrival has him on edge, something that couldn’t have come at a worse time as Richmond prepare to take on the might of Manchester City once again.

With the prospect of a reunion with his own father on the cards, Jamie is not himself as the trip to Manchester approaches, which becomes a cause for concern for both Roy and Keeley.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 cast

As ever in the world of Ted Lasso, episode 11 of season 3 focuses on several of the show’s main characters in unfamiliar territory as a number of key new characters are added to the cast.

Main and recurring cast

Guest stars

Guest star spotlight

Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso

We begin our cast rundown for episode 11 with a hugely important addition, Becky Ann Baker who takes on the role of Ted Lasso’s own mother, Dottie.

The Kentucky-born actress has been acting since the mid-1980s and has over 100 roles to her name, notably appearing in the TV series The Good Fight as well as The Good Wife, The Resort, Billions, Hunters, Big Little Lies, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Girls, Freaks And Geeks as well as the films Men In Black, 2005’s War Of The Worlds, Spider-Man 3 and The Half Of It.

Leanne Best as Georgie, Jamie’s Mum

Continuing with the motherly theme, Leanne Best guest stars in episode 11 as Georgie, the mother of Jamie Tartt.

The Liverpool-born actress starred in over 50 roles in a career spanning almost two decades with noteworthy performances in Ripper Street, Fortitude, From Darkness, Line Of Duty, Home Fires, Black Mirror, Cold Feet, Prime Video’s Carnival Row, Tin Star, Young Wallander, The Walk-In and A Town Called Malice, while she also held a minor role in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Keeley Hazell as Bex

Returning to Ted Lasso after appearing earlier in season 3 is Keeley Hazell who plays Rupert Mannion’s current wife, Bex.

The London-born actress has been appearing on our screens since her debut in 2006’s film Cashback while she’s also starred in The Beauty Inside, The Royals, Whispers, St George’s Day and alongside Jason Sudeikis in 2014’s Horrible Bosses 2.

Rosie Lou as Ms Kakes

Appearing alongside Bex in episode 11 is Rosie Lou who plays Ms Kakes, Rupert Mannion’s assistant at West Ham.

While she may have a handful of Ted Lasso episodes under her belt, the Apple TV+ series is only the third project she has worked on, with her other two roles coming in Sky’s Funny Woman and the Rose Matafeo-created comedy, Starstruck.

Kieran O’Brien as James Tartt

Kieran O’Brien has appeared as Jamie Tartt’s father on several occasions throughout Ted Lasso and with Richmond heading up to Manchester in episode 11, he was bound to feature yet again, albeit in different circumstances this time around.

The experienced actor has over 90 roles on his CV with notable appearances in the superb Star Wars series Andor, The Family Pile, Years And Years, HBO and Sky’s Chernobyl series, The Syndicate, Bluestone 42, Holby Blue, Burn It and Cracker.

Adam Shaw as Bug

Also returning in episode 11 are James Tartt’s friends, Bug and Denbo.

Fans will likely have seen Adam Shaw on their screens before, although maybe without realizing, as he’s held roles in the likes of Saving Private Ryan, Doctor Who and Armando Iannucci’s The Death Of Stalin while other credits include Netflix’s The Irregulars, the video game Titanfall and Wire In The Blood.

Trevor Laird as Denbo

Denbo, meanwhile, is played by Trevor Laird whose past appearances include Disney’s Cruella, BBC series Small Axe, Death In Paradise, Toast Of London and Doctor Who – both in its original guise and again as Martha Jones’s father, Clive, following its 2005 revival.

Steve Edge as Simon

Steve Edge appears in episode 11 as Jamie Tartt’s stepfather, Simon.

Fans will likely recognize Steve Edge from one of his 50 previous roles which have seen him appear in Cruella, Paddington, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Death In Paradise, Benidorm, All At Sea, Starlings and the Peter Kay comedy, Phoenix Nights.

John McGrellis as Gerard

Liverpool-born actor John McGrellis appears as Manchester City fan, Gerard, in episode 11 and gives Jamie plenty of grief following his move to Richmond from the Manchester club.

While McGrellis has largely appeared in minor roles during his career, he has appeared in several notable productions including Coronation Street, Years And Years, Tin Star, Emmerdale and the mini-series Little Boy Blue.

Pep Guardiola as himself

And finally, we end with arguably the biggest cameo in Ted Lasso history as Manchester City’s real-life manager, Pep Guardiola, appears opposite Ted in the dugouts.

The appearance marks Guardiola’s first and only acting role to date, although as a professional football player and then manager, he’s been no stranger to cameras and has featured in numerous documentaries over the years, most notably Prime Video’s All Or Nothing series.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso continues weekly on Apple TV+ until the finale airs on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

MORE TV STORIES