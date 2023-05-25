Alana Thompson Reveals Her Post-High School Plan

At the ceremony, Alana was joined by family members, including June and sisters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 23—who was granted custody of the teen last year—and Anna “Chickadee” CardwellShe is 28 years old and fighting against cancer. The three cheered for her loudly, as seen in videos they shared on social media.

June claimed, “We were screaming the whole time”. E! News. Some people said, “Man, you didn’t allow anyone else to hear the name of their child.” “But that’s what’s expected of you on graduation day, to whoop it up and holler, as we weren’t even the only ones there.”