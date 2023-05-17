Quantumania Disney+ release date confirmed

Following its theatrical run earlier this year, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is about to leap onto Disney+ but when is the movie’s exact release time on the OTT platform?

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was always in a tough position as it had to follow the earth-shattering Avengers films of Infinity War and Endgame and so it’s safe to say that some of the films left fans wanting.

With the arrival of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania comes the beginning of the MCU’s Phase Five as it begins to put the pieces in place for the Avengers’ showdown with Kang the Conqueror.

It was released in the cinemas in early 2023. Now, Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantimania will be available on the Disney+ OTT service. This has fans eagerly awaiting the release date.

Quantumania, the plot of Ant-Man and The Wasp

In the latest Ant-Man entry, Scott Lang’s extended family is living in fast-lane life after achieving various heroic feats and helping defeat Thanos.

But this peaceful time in the lives of Scott, his daughter Cassie, Hope, Hank and Janet can’t last.

In the hopes of preventing someone from ever being trapped in the Quantum Realm again, Scott’s daughter Cassie has created a new piece of technology that can help map out the sub-atomic world.

After sending a message down to Quantum Realm the group is all taken down into the subatomic universe, where they meet strange creatures and bizarre terrains.

There is another threat lurking in the Quantum Realm, one far more deadly than they could ever imagine. It could destroy not only the universe in which the characters live but also all the other realities of the Multiverse.

Quantumania: Ant-Man and the Wasp OTT release date on Disney+

The US release date for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at midnight Pacific Time.

The Marvel film will also be released around the globe at the same time. For fans in different time zones that means:

What’s next from Marvel?

Marvel is preparing for another busy 12 months in 2023.

Following Ant-Man’s latest adventure, the superb and extremely emotional Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 exploded onto screens on May 5 and is currently screening in theaters around the world.

Marvel fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the next project as the Disney+ series Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on June 21.

After the end of the year, it has been confirmed that season 2 will begin on Friday October 6th and air every week, while all the Echo episodes will be available from November 29th.

The Marvels is the last movie to be shown on big screens in 2023. It is scheduled for release on November 10.

On top of that, several Marvel TV series are currently in the works with no release dates announced and these include season 2 of What If…?, Ironheart and Agatha: Coven Of Chaos.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quamtumania is available for streaming on Disney+ From Wednesday, May 17th 2023.