What are fake potatoes called? Internet is hysterical over this funny joke

This month, a hilarious joke went viral on the social networks. What is the name of fake potatoes? You’ll find the answer below.

A simple joke that will make you laugh is the answer to this question.

It’s taken over TikTok in May and is one of many viral jokes, like ‘what is the shape of Italy?’ which is popular with gamers.

This one will put a smile on your face…

What is the name of fake potatoes?

What do you call the fake potatoes that are sold in supermarkets?

Imitaters are people who copy the words and behaviours of others and are essentially fake versions of them. Taters is another name for potatoes. Hilarious!

Other funny responses on social media include fauxtatoes, tater nots, and other wacky things.

Funnier potato jokes

These jokes will make you laugh out loud too if you liked the original.

What is the name of fake pasta?

What’s the name of fake spaghetti?

It sounds like the word imposter, which is a fake person who pretends to be someone else in order to decieve. It’s so funny!

Here are some more…

