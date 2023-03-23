After the 2022 NFL Season, Russell Wilson had surgery

Russell Wilson was operated upon after the 2022 season had ended. Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.The Denver Broncos’ quarterback underwent arthroscopic surgery to his right knee. This was an injury that had been causing problems for Wilson over the past few seasons. Wilson will be fully healthy for the Broncos’ Organized Team Activities in this offseason.

Wilson could benefit from the procedure. He joined the Broncos last year after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson doesn’t want to remember the 2022 season. Wilson completed only 60.5% and threw only 16 touchdown passes. Wilson suffered multiple injuries including a partially torn Achilles and concussion which caused him to miss two games.

Wilson said that things would be different in 2023, after Wilson’s final Broncos game. Wilson stated after the Broncos’ win over Los Angeles Chargers that he felt like he fell short of his own expectations and standards. The official website of the team. “I only want to recapture it.”

Wilson talked also about his drive to keep moving forward. Wilson spoke out, saying that his motivation was winning. My motivation is winning for this football team. This is why I was born to support the Denver Broncos. That is what we are going to accomplish. This will be our turn.

The 2022 Broncos season ended with a 5-12 record. They are hoping a healthy Wilson and the addition of head coach Sean Payton will get the team back to the playoffs for the first time since the Super Bowl season in 2015. Payton, who was also the New Orleans Saints’ head coach from 2006 to 200221, led them to victory in 2009 at the Super Bowl.

“I believe it is realistic for our fans to expect a totally different culture,” Payton stated this during the introductory press conference In February. They can realistically expect us to win. To what extent do you think they will win? The ’06 team is what I recall. [in New Orleans], and we finished the preseason — we had to play all of our preseason games on the road, I think, because the Superdome wasn’t ready. Then we opened on the road for two more weeks. Dallas beat us quite badly after the preseason’s second or third game. I entered the locker room where I met my friend. [Saints GM] Mickey [Loomis] And I told them, “We are not going to win any game with this team.” We won a lot of matches.