Puppy survives 40 foot fall off California Cliff and emerges unscathed

Every dog has a day.

A 9-month-old border collie puppy fell 40 feet down a steep cliff in California, and miraculously was uninjured, officials said,

Ocean Blvd. was the scene. According to Santa Cruz’s California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Moss Beach is about 23 miles south of San Francisco. According to the Sacramento Bee,.

To rescue the puppy, rescuers used an electric pulley system.

After the frightening ordeal, fire crews warned dog owners to stay away from their dogs. “always keep your dogs on a leash near the cliffs,” CBS San Francisco reported.

After the rescue, many pet owners chimed in thanking the local rescue crews for all their help with some sending clapping and prayer hand emojis.

“Thank you for all that you do,”Only one person was able to write.

Another person expressed appreciation, but then said, “Pet parents require training.”