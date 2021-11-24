While perusing the current list of Netflix’s Top 10 movies for the US market, a thought occurred to me. Actually, a question. Is it necessary to demonstrate how to properly use your Netflix app? Otherwise, I’m not sure there’s a coherent rationale for how 2012’s American Pie ReunionIt ends up being the #7 Netflix film at the time of writing.

You can’t defend this or make a rational argument. Just stop. This is a garbage franchise. Stupid plot, dumb writing, juvenile gags. The current iteration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list has this title just behind, at #6, let’s see …. oh, okay. The more they fall,This is the one above. Only slightly better than American Pie Reunion. Okay, yeah. Makes perfect sense.

American Pie ReunionNetflix

The plot, if it can be called such, is a part of the story. This is the most recent installmentThe following is a description of the franchise: According to Netflix: “Pie enthusiast-turned-married dad Jim reunites with his once libido-driven pals at their long-overdue high school reunion.”

Over at Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ consensus rating is that this title “fails to do anything truly new or interesting — or even very funny — with the characters.” Accordingly, it’s got a 45% critics rating, based on 185 reviews. This one is similar to NMEIt is divided into: “Insert your own ‘stale pie’ metaphor here, but we’ll opt for ‘it’s not edible.’”

The movie also received a Rotten Tomatoes 63% audience score. Based on — checks notes — more than 250,000 user ratings. It’s been almost a decade since its release and we’re here today. Or, more accurately, here it is. Netflix is burning up.

Why, why and how?

American Pie Reunion: We are happy to be there @netflix 💜 — Tara Reid (@TaraReid) November 19, 2021

We mentioned that this is the current #7 movie on Netflix US. This is the full Top 10 List:

Red Notice The Boom is here Extinct The Princess Switch 3 Love is hard The more they fall, American Pie Reunion The Holiday Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You The Christmas Chronicles

For a few of those names, you can see our past coverage here. Two very high-profile Netflix originals are highlighted here:

Red NoticeIt had the largest opening day of any Netflix movie. We noted that Netflix did a lot of advertising to make sure that the movie was a success. The only thing standing in the way of Netflix’s success is Red NoticeThe toughest response from critics is The film currently sits at 35% Rotten TomatoesWith over 120 reviews from critics. Talk about unfair; the viewers absolutely love it. They’ve given it a pretty stellar 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The epic Netflix original action movie everyone’s been waiting for is finally streaming (The more they fall,). Review from USA TodayThis is the one you want. “stylish Western shoot-’em-up to remember.”It was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of October. Also, here’s a fun fact. Delroy Lindo is a Black US Marshal named Bass Reeves in this movie. You’ve probably never heard that name before. You have probably heard the name of the pop-culture figure based upon Reeves: The Lone Ranger.