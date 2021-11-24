Lou Cutell Dead: Seinfeld Actor Was 91

Lou Cutell is a proctologist and actor best known for his portrayal of Dr. “Assman”Cooperman “Seinfeld”Big Larry in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”He died. He was 91.

Cutell also played Dr. Brainard “Honey I Shrunk the Kids”Abe on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Mark Furman, Mark’s friend, announced the announcement Facebook news.

Furman posted about Cutell to his social media accounts on Sunday. “After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home. A film, theater and character actor. Big Larry in ‘Pee Wee’s Big Adventure,’ Ass Man in ‘Seinfeld,’ Abe in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ S12, E4. He took me to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou.”

Cutell was born Oct. 6, 1930 in New York City. He began his theater career. Cutell played William Berry in “The Young Abe Lincoln,”This play was briefly on Broadway in 1961, and it was also performed Off-Broadway.

Cutell was also a theater actor. He appeared in guest roles on many classic TV shows, including “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Wild Wild West,” “The Golden Girls,” “Newhart”And “My Three Sons,”Among many other roles. His sci-fi comedy role included Dr. Nadir. “Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster.”

“Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster”

Courtesy Everett Collection

Cutell played Dr. Howard Cooperman during the 1996 film. “Seinfeld” episode, “The Fusilli Jerry.” The episode featured Kramer (Michael Richards) picking up his new license plates at the DMV — only to find that they are someone else’s vanity plates that read “ASSMAN.”Kramer thought the plates might be belonging to a doctor, but it turns out that they belong Dr. Cooperman.