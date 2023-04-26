Protesters Gather to Show Support for Trans Montana Senator Zooey Zephyr

Montana protestors came out to show their support for transgender Democratic legislator Zooeyzephyr, after GOP legislators banned her participation in discussions about transgender rights.

Zephyr wanted to talk about a proposal which would limit when students could use pronouns or names in schools. She was denied the opportunity to speak at a meeting by her fellow legislators. CBS News.

The gag order was issued after Zephyr spoke against legislators who supported gender-affirming health care bans. Last week, Zephyr told her conservative colleagues that they would “have blood on their hands” if they banned medical care that transgender youth needs.

Security escorted some protesters out of the gallery. While exiting, they continued to chant phrases like “Who’s House? Our House” and “Let Her Speak.”

Zephyr watched from the state House floor, and encouraged supporters by holding her microphone up to them.

“She’s been silenced because she spoke the truth about what these anti-trans bills are doing in Montana to trans youth,” Katy Spence said. “And they’re refusing to let her speak until she apologizes for something that they perceive as a lack of decorum.”

Republican lawmakers say they won’t let her speak until she apologizes and says they have no plans to back down. Some Republican lawmakers also deliberately misgendered Zephyr while discussing her, according to CBS News.

Zephyr made a public statement saying, “For the third time in one day I’ve been denied an opportunity to represent and speak for my constituency in the Montana state legislature.” “When my constituents and community members witnessed my microphone being disabled, they courageously came forward to defend their democratic right to be heard — and some were arrested in the process. I stood by them in solidarity and will continue to do so.”

Montana has joined a list of legislatures in passing several restrictions on transgender kids, according to CBS News. Issues that are being addressed in the legislature include what sports teams they’re able to play on, what names they can be called and what healthcare they can access.

“As an elected representative, I am devoted to supporting those who speak in defense of democracy, as it is my duty to ensure their voices are heard and respected,” Zephyr said.

Zephyr, the first woman openly transgender to serve in the Montana Legislature. She is fighting to protect the marginalized transgender community. Zephyr told Inside Edition Digital previously that attacking people loved by the community is a loser strategy. “We are your friends, family and co-workers. You’re never too far away from us, even if you are 30,000 feet above the ground.