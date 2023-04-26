Netflix Mulligan: Everything you need to know

Tina Fey, executive producer of Netflix’s Mulligan, is among the many comedic voices in its cast. She plays super-scientist, single mother Dr. Farrah Braun. Joining Fey as part of the main cast is Nat Faxon, who “The Conners” fans may best remember for his role as Louise’s (Katey Sagal) younger brother Neville. Faxon plays Matty Mulligan who is the Earth’s hero and leader, despite his lack of training. Chrissy Teigen plays Lucy Suwan, the first lady of Earth who falls in love with Matty when aliens invade.

The main cast is rounded out by some of the best known names from comedy and animation. Dana Carvey plays the conniving senator Cartwright LaMarr. Sam Richardson is historian Simon Prioleau. And Phil Lamarr portrays Axatrax, a survivor alien now imprisoned on Earth. Daniel Radcliffe is the voice of “King Jeremy”, who claims to be Britain’s last survivor. Ayo Edebiri Kevin Michael Richardson Ronny Chieng will all have regular roles on “Mulligan.”

