Miracle dog who picked out ­a 22 million-to-one donor is now a therapy hound

THE hero hound who picked out ­a 22 million-to-one donor is now a therapy dog.

Lucy Humphrey’s pet doberman Indie introduced her to kidney match Katie James on a beach, we told yesterday.

Lucy Humphrey, left, and kidney donor Katie James with Indie

5

Lucy, pictured in hospital, said she celebrated getting her new kidney last October with a G&T on her 44th birthday

5

Katie after the transplant op in hospital

5

Lucy said: 'She’s brought so much happiness to us, and now she’s helping others. People feel better after stroking dogs'

5

Now she is part of Dobermans for Therapy, a group that visits nursing homes and hospitals.

Lucy, 44, said: “She’s brought so much happiness to us, and now she’s helping others. People feel better after stroking dogs.”

Indie wouldn’t leave Katie alone, 40 years old, on a sunny day in Barry, South Wales.

Lucy was forced to apologize after 15 years of lupus.

She found out that Katie had just signed up for the donor registry and was a perfect match.

Lucy, from Caerphilly, revealed she celebrated getting her new kidney last October with a G&T on her 44th birthday.

She said: “It was absolutely amazing.”

Lucy, Cenydd, Owen and Indie their doberman Dave attend local therapy sessions.

She said: “I hope she can work her magic on other people — she’s a real miracle dog.”

Central Recorder exclusively covered the miraculous story

5

