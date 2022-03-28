‘Call My Agent!’ Creator Fanny Herrero Is Canneseries 2022 President

‘Call My Agent!’ Creator Fanny Herrero Is Canneseries 2022 President
By Tom O'Brien
Contact My Agent creator Fanny Herrero has been unveiled as President of this year’s Canneseries Jury.

Herrero will be joined by Anne Marivin – star of the French Netflix sensation – on the six-person Jury, alongside Dallas Buyers Club’s Denis O’Hare, Sex Education’s Sami Outalbali True Detective’s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and composer Daniel Pemberton.

They will be judging a distinguished list of Long Form Competition finalists, including shows by Academy Award-winners Oliver Hirschbiegel Jean-Xavier De Lestrade The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen, Along with dramas from Israel and Canada, Spain, Spain, and Belgium.

Anthony Horowitz (acclaimed author-screenwriter), Marc Ruchmann (french actor-director) and Chinenye Udu (another) will oversee the Short Form Competition. Sex Education star.

Herrero is the inventor of Call my Agent! The critically-acclaimed Netflix series that revolutionized non-English language progaming on the platform. She spoke at last week’s Series Mania of the show’s success, having started life in development hell, and a fifth series and feature are being prepared.

The fifth Canneseries takes place simultaneously with Mip TV, April 1 – April 6.

