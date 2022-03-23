Photos show the First Oscars of 1929

In 1929, the ceremony to award the Academy Awards took place in Hollywood’s Blossom Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Only 270 people attended the Academy Awards’ first ceremony. Tickets were $5 each, or about $83 today adjusted for inflation. 13 categories were announced as winners, while films from 1927 and 28 were recognized at the ceremony.
The hotel looks almost exactly the same today as it did in 2004.
The Hollywood Roosevelt HotelIt is still available today.
Douglas Fairbanks, silent movie star and host of the ceremony, was there to welcome guests. The event lasted less than 15 minutes.
Fairbanks was most well-known for his roles in “Robin Hood” “The Thief of Baghdad,”Was One of the founder membersHe was the founder of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and hosted the first Academy Awards. He did not receive an Oscar.
2021 will be the fourth year that Oscars has been without a host. This year, however, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will host the ceremony.
Frank Borzage won the best director award for a dramatic movie for his 1927 film “7th Heaven.”
Borzage’s film “7th Heaven”It was a silent romantic drama that starred Janet Gaynor, Charles Farrell and others. The film The story is toldA street cleaner saves the life of a young woman and they fall in love, until their lives are destroyed by war.
The film was also nominated as outstanding picture, which is known as best picture of the day.
For his 1927 comedy film, Lewis Milestone was awarded best director. “Two Arabian Knights.”
Only Russian-born director Lewis Milestone won the award. The Academy merged the comedy and dramatic categories to create the award for best director.
“Two Arabian Knights” starred William Boyd (Mary Astor) and Louis Wolheim. The story was about two American soldiers at the edge of disaster during World War I.
“Wings”The Academy Award for Best Picture was awarded to the original picture.
“WingsThe film “The” was directed and starred Clara Bow, Charles “Buddy”Rogers and Richard Arlen won best picture, which was then known as outstanding picture. Like the two previous films, it was silent war movie. The story told of two lovers who enlist in Air Service. It was highly praised for its technical realism and paved the way to future aviation films.
Charlie Chaplin received an honorary award in recognition of his 1928 film. “The Circus.”
His 1928 silent film was composed and directed by him. “The Circus,”Academy awarded Chaplin an honorary award for his contributions. The film was a success.His famous character “The Tramp,”Merna Kelly is the actress. The Tramp is a horse rider and falls in love. Kennedy, her father, is the circus ringmaster.
Chaplin was originally nominated in the categories of best actor, best comedian, and best writer. “The Circus,”But he was removed. This is believed to have been because of his Hollywood is not a popular place for unpopularityIt was at that time.
Joseph Farnham received the Academy Award for title-writing.
Joseph FarnhamHe was a founder member of the Motion Picture Academy. He received the award for title-writing, in reference to the Title cardsOr dialogue written on slides between silent film scenes.
Douglas Fairbanks, the host, is seen presenting the award to him.
Janet Gaynor was awarded the first award for best actor for her performances in three movies.
GaynorFor her performances in “7th Heaven,” “Street Angel,” “Sunrise.”
Gaynor starred in “The 1937 Film,” later.“A Star is Born” Lady Gaga starred in the 2018 adaptation of the same film.
She is the only actress to win Best Actress for multiple roles in one year.
Today, the Academy does NOT allowActors can be nominated multiple times in the same category.
Pictured: Fairbanks presents the award to her in 1929.
Emil Jannings was named best actor — he’s still the only German actor in history to win the award.
Jannings won for his performances in “The Way of All Flesh,”He starred alongside Phyllis Haver in the film. “The Last Command”Alongside Evelyn Brent and Jack Raymond. He is the only male actor ever to win the award for multiple roles.
Ben Hecht won the writing prize for the 1927 film “Underworld.”
Ben HechtHe was a journalist and playwright as well as a novelist and screenwriter. He was also nominated for the same award five additional times and was awarded the prize for his 1935 film work. “The Scoundrel.” “Underworld” tells the story about a gangster kingpin and his lawyer. It also shows the trouble they get into with the girl who is the kingpin’s girlfriend.
Today’s ceremony is very different. It has around 3,400 guests and 24 categories.
From the number of people who attend to the length of the show, the Academy Awards have grown since their inception. The first ceremony lasted 15 minutes. Today, the show lasts 3 1/2 hours.
It also moved from Roosevelt Hotel to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.
This year there will be more visitors… but there are some other changes.
This year, the Oscars will be returning to Dolby Theatre. The theater can hold nearly 3,400 people, but only 2,500 will be allowed to attend this year. This allows for more space between the seats. All nominees and guests must show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and at least two negative PCR tests. According to The New York Times.
For the first time, eight category winners will not be announced during the live broadcast. These awards include editing, makeup, hairstyling, original sound, production design, sound, as well as the awards for shorts: documentary, short film (animated), short film(live action). You will have more time for movie-clip package, musical numbers, entertainment, and the rest of the night. Dave Rubin, president of AMPAS.