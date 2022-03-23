Photos show the First Oscars of 1929

In 1929, the ceremony to award the Academy Awards took place in Hollywood’s Blossom Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Guests in the Blossom Room.

The Blossom room, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in 1929.

Courtesy AMPAS


Only 270 people attended the Academy Awards’ first ceremony. Tickets were $5 each, or about $83 today adjusted for inflation. 13 categories were announced as winners, while films from 1927 and 28 were recognized at the ceremony.

The hotel looks almost exactly the same today as it did in 2004.

The Hollywood Roosevelt then and now.

The Roosevelt Hotel in its first half of 20th century, and right now in 2014.

Corbis/FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images


The Hollywood Roosevelt HotelIt is still available today.

Douglas Fairbanks, silent movie star and host of the ceremony, was there to welcome guests. The event lasted less than 15 minutes.

Douglas Fairbanks

Douglas Fairbanks, the host.

Bettmann/Getty Images


Fairbanks was most well-known for his roles in “Robin Hood” “The Thief of Baghdad,”Was One of the founder membersHe was the founder of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and hosted the first Academy Awards. He did not receive an Oscar.

2021 will be the fourth year that Oscars has been without a host. This year, however, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will host the ceremony. 

Frank Borzage won the best director award for a dramatic movie for his 1927 film “7th Heaven.”

Frank Borzage poses with his Oscar.

Frank Borzage poses in 1929 with his 1929 award.

Courtesy AMPAS


Borzage’s film “7th Heaven”It was a silent romantic drama that starred Janet Gaynor, Charles Farrell and others. The film The story is toldA street cleaner saves the life of a young woman and they fall in love, until their lives are destroyed by war.

The film was also nominated as outstanding picture, which is known as best picture of the day.

For his 1927 comedy film, Lewis Milestone was awarded best director. “Two Arabian Knights.”

Lewis Milestone was a Russian-born director.

Lewis Milestone and his 1929 award

Courtesy AMPAS


Only Russian-born director Lewis Milestone won the award. The Academy merged the comedy and dramatic categories to create the award for best director.

Two Arabian Knights” starred William Boyd (Mary Astor) and Louis Wolheim. The story was about two American soldiers at the edge of disaster during World War I.

“Wings”The Academy Award for Best Picture was awarded to the original picture.

The 1927 poster for "Wings".

The 1927 poster “Wings.”

Courtesy AMPAS


WingsThe film “The” was directed and starred Clara Bow, Charles “Buddy”Rogers and Richard Arlen won best picture, which was then known as outstanding picture. Like the two previous films, it was silent war movie. The story told of two lovers who enlist in Air Service. It was highly praised for its technical realism and paved the way to future aviation films.

Charlie Chaplin received an honorary award in recognition of his 1928 film. “The Circus.”

Charlie Chaplin and Merna Kennedy in The Circus.

Charlie Chaplin, Merna Kennedy “The Circus.”

Mondadori/Getty Images


His 1928 silent film was composed and directed by him. “The Circus,”Academy awarded Chaplin an honorary award for his contributions. The film was a success.His famous character “The Tramp,”Merna Kelly is the actress. The Tramp is a horse rider and falls in love. Kennedy, her father, is the circus ringmaster.

Chaplin was originally nominated in the categories of best actor, best comedian, and best writer. “The Circus,”But he was removed. This is believed to have been because of his Hollywood is not a popular place for unpopularityIt was at that time.

Joseph Farnham received the Academy Award for title-writing.

Farnham and presenter Dogulas Fairbanks.

Douglas Fairbanks, the host of the ceremony, presented Joseph Farnham his 1929 award.

Courtesy AMPAS.


Joseph FarnhamHe was a founder member of the Motion Picture Academy. He received the award for title-writing, in reference to the Title cardsOr dialogue written on slides between silent film scenes.

Douglas Fairbanks, the host, is seen presenting the award to him.

Janet Gaynor was awarded the first award for best actor for her performances in three movies.

Janet Gaynor with her award.

Janet Gaynor, with her 1929 award.

Courtesy AMPAS


GaynorFor her performances in “7th Heaven,” “Street Angel,” “Sunrise.”

Gaynor starred in “The 1937 Film,” later.“A Star is Born” Lady Gaga starred in the 2018 adaptation of the same film.

She is the only actress to win Best Actress for multiple roles in one year.

Douglas Fairbanks gives Janet Gaynor the first Academy Award for Best Actress.

Presenter Douglas Fairbanks awards Janet Gaynor the 1929 Award.

Getty Images


Today, the Academy does NOT allowActors can be nominated multiple times in the same category.

Pictured: Fairbanks presents the award to her in 1929.

Emil Jannings was named best actor — he’s still the only German actor in history to win the award.

Emil Jannings in "The Way of All Flesh"

Emil Jannings and Phyllis Haver, 1927.

Ullstein Bild/Getty Images


Jannings won for his performances in “The Way of All Flesh,”He starred alongside Phyllis Haver in the film. “The Last Command”Alongside Evelyn Brent and Jack Raymond. He is the only male actor ever to win the award for multiple roles.  

Ben Hecht won the writing prize for the 1927 film “Underworld.”

Ben Hecht smoking a cigar.

Ben Hecht smoking a cigar.

Eileen Darby/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images


Ben HechtHe was a journalist and playwright as well as a novelist and screenwriter. He was also nominated for the same award five additional times and was awarded the prize for his 1935 film work. “The Scoundrel.” “Underworld” tells the story about a gangster kingpin and his lawyer. It also shows the trouble they get into with the girl who is the kingpin’s girlfriend. 

Today’s ceremony is very different. It has around 3,400 guests and 24 categories.

91st Academy Awards.

2019 Academy Awards – The 91st Academy Awards

Matt Petit/AMPAS/Getty Images


From the number of people who attend to the length of the show, the Academy Awards have grown since their inception. The first ceremony lasted 15 minutes. Today, the show lasts 3 1/2 hours.

It also moved from Roosevelt Hotel to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. 

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the 2021 ceremony was smaller than the 1929 event.

Chloé Zhao attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Chloé Zhao attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021.

Troy Harvey/A.M.P.A.S. Getty Images


Last year, Only 170 people attended.As such, the Academy adhered to social distancing guidelines. 

Plus, most of the show was also Hosted live by Union Station in Los AngelesIt was the first time. The Dolby Theatre was also used. Nominees could safely travel to Los Angeles instead of flying, so there were other venues around the world.

Pictured, Chloé Zhao holds her award for best director, which she won for “Nomadland.”She was the first woman of color to receive the award in history.

This year there will be more visitors… but there are some other changes.

A general view of setup for the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars on Hollywood Blvd, on March 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Crews are set up to host the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on March 21, 2022 in Hollywood.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


This year, the Oscars will be returning to Dolby Theatre. The theater can hold nearly 3,400 people, but only 2,500 will be allowed to attend this year. This allows for more space between the seats. All nominees and guests must show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and at least two negative PCR tests. According to The New York Times.

For the first time, eight category winners will not be announced during the live broadcast. These awards include editing, makeup, hairstyling, original sound, production design, sound, as well as the awards for shorts: documentary, short film (animated), short film(live action). You will have more time for movie-clip package, musical numbers, entertainment, and the rest of the night. Dave Rubin, president of AMPAS.

 

