Photos show the First Oscars of 1929

Douglas Fairbanks, silent movie star and host of the ceremony, was there to welcome guests. The event lasted less than 15 minutes.





Douglas Fairbanks, the host.



Bettmann/Getty Images







Fairbanks was most well-known for his roles in “Robin Hood” “The Thief of Baghdad,”Was One of the founder membersHe was the founder of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and hosted the first Academy Awards. He did not receive an Oscar.

2021 will be the fourth year that Oscars has been without a host. This year, however, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will host the ceremony.