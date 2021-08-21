Pro Chef ‘Shaun Garcia’ Reveals The Secret To His Signature Crab Cake

A chef might even give away their life savings, but never the secret recipe to their favorite dish. But this South Carolina chef has finally revealed the hidden delicacies that make up his restaurant’s signature Crab Cake.

Executive chef of renowned South Carolina restaurant ‘Soby’s New South Cuisine’, Shaun Garcia, has finally decided to bless his fans with the secret recipe to one of his dishes. Obviously not all the dishes, but his special crab cake is finally getting a chance to be made in kitchens elsewhere. So let’s get started by revealing the secret behind the dish.

To start, the ingredients to the crab cake consist of 2 pounds of crabmeat lumps, a small cup of ground white pepper, a teaspoon of chopped parsley, and a tiny pinch of Ground Mustard seed. Make sure you have all the ingredients available before beginning. Or not, hop out to your nearest grocery store for supplies.

You also need 2 teaspoons of Worchestershire sauce, olive oil, half a cup of Panko (Japanese Breadcrumbs), 2 egg whites, a whole egg, and 3 quarters of a cup of mayonnaise.

Now comes the hardest part where you have to get hands-on with the crab. Prepare the crab by slowly removing the shell and mix all the ingredients as listed above. Do make sure that you do not let slip a single crack of shell into the mixture as it would turn out to be something else other than a cake.

Take a large skillet and heat it up with olive oil in it. Following that, put a third of the mix into the skillet for each crab cake. Using your spatula, pat on each crab cake, flatten them, mix them around, and cook them until they are brown on both sides. Make sure they are well heated evenly so that you don’t leave any portion uncooked.

Framed as being the soul of the restaurant, Shaun Garcia takes pride in his favorite recipe and wishes to share it with people who are actually dedicated to the dish. So if you feel confident enough to pull off the chef’s special, head down to your nearest market, grab the ingredients, and start to make the Southern California Crab Cake for your loved ones.