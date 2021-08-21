Transgender Parent Refuses To Reveal His Baby’s Sex And Urges Parents To Let Their Kids Discover Their Own

Transgender equality has been one of the hottest topics for a long. Recently, a transgender dad refused to reveal the sexual orientation of his baby, to allow his kid to discover his/her own gender as they reach puberty.

The 20-years-old Portland citizen, Sav Butler, turned the limelight, revealing his touching sentiments about raising children with no pre-determination of gender and allowing them to choose their own. The video went viral on TikTok and this turned out to be one of the hottest topics on the Internet today.

At the early age of 18, Sav Butler came out to be transgender. After passing a storm of struggles with gender identity, Butler decided to walk out of his house. Although he was already aware of his sexual orientation since he was five, he grew up uncomfortable with his body.

As he has faced tons of difficulties in his early life as a transgender kid, Butler wants his children to grow without any gender and pick up their own gender in teenage.

Butlers’ video with his sentiments has broken the Internet and despite he received several negative comments for his parenting method, he has stuck to his call and has not yet revealed the gender of his child. In an interview, Butler quoted, “I have raised both of my children genderless… I am not raising them non-binary as that is a common gender identity, and the complete point is to not label them with gender identity.”

Therefore, Butler, the father of two has made his intentions clear that he wants to raise his children in the most adorable environment, offering them the best surroundings to grow and choose their own gender.

Butler has revealed that his elder son has a bit of awareness about gender and he will know the ins and outs as he reaches his teenager. But, he will get the complete liberty to pick his gender irrespective of the stereotypical mentality of society.

He highlighted the traditional mentality of the parents, who often force their children based on their biological appearance. He claimed that “Gender does not equal sex and the constant questioning about my baby’s gender annoys me. But babies don’t have gender identities yet.”

Butler’s attitude can lead to a new start in society as it offers the freedom to the children to know themselves better and no fake their sexual orientation under society’s pressure.