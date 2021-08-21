Bigfoot Bonanza Leaves 6 Year Old Screaming On Her Birthday

As 2021 is abot to end in just a few months, it is about the right time to be nominating contenders for the year’s best mother award. Though there are many devoted and loving mothers out there, it should definitely be given to Brett, who invited a female Big Foot to her 6 year old daughter’s birthday party. Try beating that.

While the internet is going viral with strange gender reveals and marriage proposal, this birthday party celebration has caught the attention of internet dwellers. Not only was the birthday surprise of the 6 year old Oklahoma girl a phenomenal shock, but it also left her in tears, sadly not of joy.

Hoping to have one of the best surprise parties, mother of the 6 year old girl, Brett decided to hire a mascot for the birthday. But what she didn’t think through is that the mascot could come in all shapes and foot sizes.

While every girl expects fancy dolls, a birthday cake, and even some confetti, the little child came to a surprise after Big Foot came to the party as a mascot. Wearing a cute little tutu, balloons, and a few gifts, Big Foot didn’t actually look that menacing. But what can someone expect form a poor little child.

Brett even revealed that they decided to improvise with the surprise by greeting Big Foot into their home though the kids started running for shelter. So for those interested, check out this video released on Youtube.

Footages show the kids screaming upon seeing the birthday surprise and hiding behind their parents not knowing what to do. Soon enough, other members of the party seem to embrace the tutu wearing Big Foot and make it seem ok.

But the day ends well as the final portion of the footage includes images of kids warming up to their dearly beloved and harmless mascot. Looking at how a child must have gone through a rollercoaster of emotions, one could say that the birthday was a phenomenal success indeed.