Princess Beatrice’s baby girl’s official title revealed

PRINCESS Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s newborn baby’s title has been revealed.

The Nobile Donna title, which means Noble Woman, will be given to the baby girl.

2 Beatrice’s daughter will hold the title of Nobile Donna which translates to Nobile Woman Credit: Paul Edwards / Central Recorder

2 The little girl will not inherit any titles from her mother’s side of the family Credit: PA

The title comes from her father’s Edoardo, whose official title is Count.

The family that is the property developer belonged to the Italian nobility prior to the country’s independence after World War II.

While the family does not use the titles every day, they still have their titles that can be passed down.

Beatrice’s nephew, Jack Brooksbank (his father), does not possess a title.

Only the children and grandchildren of the monarch through the male line are eligible to the title Prince or Princess, as per rules established during the reign King George V.

Beatrice, and any of her children, will not inherit the title of Prince or Princess from the House of Windsor.

On Monday, new mum Beatrice confirmed the happy news as she tweeted that her daughter had arrived “safely” into the world on September 18.

The Queen’s granddaughter gave birth at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, welcoming her baby girl just before midnight at 11.42pm.

Beatrice is already a stepmother to Edoardo’s five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

And as she made the official announcement through Buckingham Palace, Beatrice made sure to make a sweet nod to the son of her husband, multi-millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Palace wrote: “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

And Beatrice also made sure to thank the hospital staff after the exciting arrival, writing: “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The newborn is Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s second grandchild.

The baby, which is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, arrives just three months after Lilibet Diana and Harry’s second children.

The birth of the royal infant came just months after the death their great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The monarch’s huge brood has grown in 2021. Princess Eugenie welcomed August, her second child, and Zara Tindall gave birth to Lucas, her third child.

The couple had already announced that they were expecting a child in May. They said that the baby would be born in the autumn.

The announcement was made on the date of the Sussexes anniversary – something experts said was “not an oversight”.