Inside Bake Off 2021 star Maggie’s modern home with massive TV and manicured garden

GREAT British Bake-Off 2021 star Maggie has given fans a glimpse of her modern home as the new Channel 4 series kicks-off.

This year’s GBBO champ is a retired midwife and nurse.

4 GBBO 2021 star Maggie has given fans a glimpse inside her home Credit: Instagram

4 At 70, Maggie is the oldest baker on this year’s show Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

In one shot, the Dorset native, who is the series’ oldest baker at 70, showed off her sleek TV unit as she pointed to a photo of her and her fellow bakers on the TV screen.

The living room featured light grey walls and a marble effect unit under the TV that extended the space’s length.

This sleek unit doubled as a table to store her desktop computer.

Maggie displayed her mouthwatering red velvet cupcakes with cream-cheese frosting while standing by her garden fence.

Finally, she shared a video of herself excitedly walking along a red carpet towards her front door as the GBBO theme music played.

Maggie’s passion for gardening was clearly evident as you can see her flowerbeds set among her stone-paved garden.

Captioning the video, she penned: “My friends [email protected] be very excited I am a contestant on Bake Off 2021 but not as excited as me !!”

Maggie joins a fresh batch of star bakers to The Great British Bake Off tent in hopes of showing off their signature cakes and terrific technical skills.

Maggie shared that she is a huge fan of cooking and experimentation in the kitchen.

Channel 4’s star loves baking bread, so she will give her everything when it comes time to break week.

Maggie enjoys canoeing (kayaking), sailing and other adventurous activities.

And when she’s not on the water, she’s off exploring the UK and seeking other adventures.

Every year Bake Off opens the doors of his famous white tent where a dozen amateur bakers are put to work.

Returning to the show is veteran host Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who took over hosting duties from Sandi Toksvig on the 2020 season.

4 She showed of her baking skills while stood in front of her garden fence Credit: Instagram

4 The retired nurse and midwife is one of 12 contestants hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

