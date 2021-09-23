Trinny is a fashion expert, and she is currently dating Charles Saatchi. – The US Sun

TRINNY Woodall is a well-known TV presenter and fashion guru about to launch her award winning make-up and beauty brand Trinny London.

From fashion tips to revealing nips on her Insta live, here’s what you need to know about the This Morning fashion icon…

2 Trinny Woodall is the This Morning fashion expert Credit: Rex Features

Who is Trinny Woodall? What is her history?

Sarah-Jane “Trinny” Woodall, 57, was born February 8, 1964, in London and is a British fashion and make-over adviser, designer, television presenter and author.

Her career began in 1994 when she co-authored a fashion column for The Daily Telegraph with Susannah Constantine.

Trinny started her regular appearances as a fashion style expert on This Morning in 2016.

Trinny is The In-House Fashionista, and she gives make-up tips for the viewers.

Insta Live on September 21st 2021 was a fashion show by the fashion guru. She showed her followers some fashion tips, and then she removed her top, which was caught to her bra. In the end, she ended up showing off her true self.

She decided to keep dressing herself outside of the camera’s frame.

However, the professional didn’t seem to care that she flashed her 300,000.

2 Trinny started her career working with Susannah Constantine Credit: Handout

What shows has Trinny Woodall presented with Susannah Constantine?

Trinny and Susannah started hosting their own BBC show, What Not to Wear in 2001.

After this they moved to ITV to host Trinny & Susannah Undress… and then Trinny & Susannah Undress the Nation.

They created Undress The Nation, a mockumentary on Channel 4, Trinny And Susannah: from Boom To Bust.

The fashion duo have also collaborated on 11 books including What Your Clothes Say (2005, 2008) and The Body Shape Bible (2008, 2008).

Susannah stated that the pair remain best friends and are not likely to reunite after Undress the Nation.

Is Trinny Woodall dating Charles Saatchi?

Tinny is dating Nigella Lawson’s former husband Charles Saatchi, 74.

They got together in 2015.

The pair are notorious for loving a “spot of lunch” as they’ve been spotted on numerous occasions.

In April 2021, the couple were seen enjoying an al fresco dinner date at Saatchi’s favourite restaurant, Scott’s in Mayfair.

Trinny was previously married to musician turned company director Johnny Elichaoff.

They divorced in 2008 and he died in 2014.