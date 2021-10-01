NBCUniversal and YouTube TV agree to “Short Extension” As They Negotiate Carriage Renewal – Update

UPDATED with NBCUniversal statement.NBCUniversal TV has extended their carriage agreement with YouTube TV. This was officially effective Thursday. However, they are continuing to negotiate a renewal.

NBC said it was a “remarkable” event. “short extension while parties continue talks.”

Although 14 networks are still in the balance, the broadcast mom ship is close to a significant tunein event this weekend. Sunday Night Football NFL on NBC will feature Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the New England Patriots in Brady’s return to Foxboro, MA, where he quarterbacked the Patriots for 20 years. The show has been the top ratings draw in primetime for years, but this Sunday’s game could over-index even by the usual lofty standards of the timeslot.

Streaming is a key element in renewal discussions. YouTube claims that NBCU wants it to bundle Peacock (NBCU’s year-old service) into its interface. Two reasons have prompted the tech giant to resist. It believes that viewers will experience a more difficult user experience if they have to download an additional app with similar content. Also, while Peacock’s basic tier is free, the Premium level would require a separate subscription fee in addition to what viewers pay for YouTube TV.

As a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal broke into public view, the Google-owned streaming platform announced an unusual plan if the parties are unable to reach a deal by Thursday’s deadline.

YouTube TV posted in a blog that it was open to lowering its monthly service price by $10 from $64.99 to $54.99 for as long as the NBCU networks are not dark. In terms of the negotiations “Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider,”The company wrote. “In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price.”

Carriage battles are full of heated rhetoric and posturing, but it is very rare for a provider or service provider to promise financial relief.

NBCUniversal is warning the more than 3 million subscribers to Google’s streaming bundle YouTube TV that 14 of its networks are just “days away”It is not possible to go dark.

The media company did say that there is no deadline but it didn’t give any. NBCU stated that programming like NFL football and fall primetime premieres is in danger, as well as local NBC stations.

“NBCUniversal is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks,”In a statement, the company stated. “Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.”

YouTube TV was launched in 2017 and has since grown steadily to become the best internet-delivered TV package. But it has also had many problems with programmers. YouTube TV has made it impossible for regional sports networks to be seen due to their high cost structures. Six NBCU Radio Station Networks (RSNs) are also on the list of those who could see their signals being cut, along with NBC and cable networks like USA, MSNBC, E!

The economics of streaming bundles are not yet in a stable and profitable place. Hulu + Live TV and Google are two of the largest companies to promote streaming bundles as a way to boost their other revenue streams. However, maintaining extensive channel lineups means that customers will pay more. The internet bundles were initially offered as cost-saving options, but their monthly prices have almost reached parity with traditional pay TV.