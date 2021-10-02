Prince William’s True Meaning

Named after a Christmas warrior, the name “William” comes from this warrior. He was known as “William, the Conqueror” and won the Battle of Hastings 1066. Historian and author “Battle of the Brothers,”Robert Lacey wrote that William built “formidable stone castles — notably the fortress overlooking the River Thames at Windsor, from which Britain’s modern royal family have taken their name and where the Queen now spends much of her time” (via People

Lacey also said that Princess Diana, Prince William’s mother knew that her son lived up the legacy of his namesake from an early age. “‘He’s obviously going to be a great King,’ Diana would tell Simone Simmons, her confidante. Diana would say this when she watched William organize soccer in the gardens of their home at Kensington Palace, or while he would work around having midnight feasts during a sleepover with his friends. “”Look at how they are drawn to him!” Lacey wrote about Diana, describing him as a “born leader”. Per Marie ClaireDiana was also instructed to choose a name that would match “King” because her future heir would be named after her.

William has a lot of things to live up his name. So far, however, he is doing fine. For instance, his Earthshot Prize aims to solve some of the world’s most challenging environmental problems — a step only a thoughtful future king would take. Diana wasn’t mistaken!