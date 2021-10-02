Boris Johnson hits with backlash ‘grim’Commentaries on the death rate and life expectancy of cancer patients

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sparked criticism for appearing to dismiss statistics on life expectancy and cancer death rates when talking about his plan to “level up” Britain.

Johnson made the remarks during an interview with political correspondent Luke Walton on BBC Look North while he was discussing what the term – used in the Tory manifesto when Johnson was elected leader – means for the North of England.

The program reported an increase in child poverty in the northeast, while thousands will be affected by the government’s decision to cut back Universal Credit payments by £20 per week, it said.

Johnson stated that the government would be implementing the recommendations during the interview. “of course”Help families who are in dire need of it, and show your support for the northeast. “incredible prospects.”

Walton tells Johnson that critics have described the government’s “levelling up”Plans as an “empty slogan”Because “there is no way of actually measuring it.”

Johnson interrupts and tells the reporter that Johnson had just given examples. Johnson then interjects, telling the reporter that he had just given him examples. “the northeast is still the only part of the UK which is a net exporter”We have listed new investments such as the port at Teesside. “mega investments coming in from Nissen”The Envision gigafactory, as well as the Darlington economic campus.

Walton admits Johnson gave examples of businesses to Walton, but before he can continue his line of questioning Johnson begins talking again. His comments have caused outrage online.

“I’ve given you the most important metric, which is – never mind life expectancy, never mind, you know, cancer outcomes – look at wage growth,”He stated.

“Wage growth is now being experienced faster by those on lower incomes,”He added that Walton could be heard saying the same thing. “in the short-term.”

“You say that, but it hasn’t happened fpr ten years or more and that is what I mean by levelling up,”Johnson responded.

People are dismayed at the Prime Minster, accusing him to show an inhumane attitude since yesterday’s interview aired. “outrageous”British citizens are not given enough consideration for their health.

Angela Rayner, deputy Labour leader, was one of those who shared the clip with the opposition party.

Labour MP for Leicester South Jon Ashworth shared this grave statistic to highlight how important it is to have a life expectancy of at least 30 years and a good outcome in cancer. “If cancer incidence and survival rates across the poorest matched the wealthier there would be 19,000 fewer deaths per year.”

He also added: “Life & death matters.”

Another Labour MP, this time Wansbeck’s Ian Lavery, described Johnson’s comments as a “ghastly appalling disregard for our people.”

Meanwhile, other people also shared their anger at Johnson’s quote and pointed out that a decent wage is no use if you’re already six feet under.

According to government figures, the life expectancy of men has dropped for the first time in records. According to Macmillan Cancer Support more than half a billion cancer patients are not receiving essential healthcare support because of severe staff shortages in the NHS.

Walton then asks Johnson whether he will agree to be judged at the next elections on whether his government can bring down the unemployment rate in the region.

“I want to see jobs created in the northeast,”The prime minister stated, but Walton demanded a yes or non answer to this metric.

“I will tell you something, the whole government will work its guts out to achieve that.”Johnson responded.

That’s not the yes or no answer Walton was looking for…