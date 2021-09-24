Linda Evangelista’s thoughts on CoolSculpting.

LINDA Evangelista is known as a Canadian fashion model and one of the top supermodels from the 1990s.

The 5′ 10″ model made headlines in September of 2021 after taking to social media to talk to fans about her absence from the spotlight, blaming it on the cosmetic procedure CoolSculpting.

What is CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting is the name of a well-known cosmetic procedure that is used to tone and remove fat.

The method used during the procedure is called cryolipolysis and was developed by scientists after studying what happens to fat during frostbite.

According to WebMD, the procedure involves freezing fat and a higher temperature than skin then cooling it to a temperature that will destroy it leaving the skin and surrounding tissues unharmed.

Doctors place the paddles on your skin and wait for about 35 to 90 minutes. Then, 20-25% of the targeted fat cell cells are destroyed.

Although it sounds like it will show results quickly, it can take several months before they see any noticeable changes. Also, it is not recommended to be used for weight loss as it has many potential risks.

However, CoolSculpting has been approved by the FDA.

Linda Evangelista’s opinion on CoolSculpting.

On September 22, 2021, Evangelista took to Instagram to claim the procedure left her “deformed” and “permanently disfigured.”

Evangelista wrote: “Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself over five years. My followers may have wondered why I haven’t been working when my peers’ careers are flourishing. It is because I was severely damaged by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure.

“It did the opposite of what it promised. It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries.”

“I have been left, as the media described, ‘unrecognizable’,” She added that she hadn’t been properly warned about the potential side effects.

“I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures,” Evangelista continued. “PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse.”

The model revealed that she is now suing the company.

“With this lawsuit, it is time for me to move forward and get rid of all my shame. I’m going public with my story. This is how I feel.

“I would like to walk out my door with my held held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

What have people said about Linda Evangelista statement?

Many industry friends and fans rushed to the comments section to express their support and sympathy for Evangelista’s post.

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott wrote: “You are and always will be a supermodel, now adding super role model of courage to your glorious resume. I love you.”

Mad Men star January Joned added: “Love that you’re reclaiming your story. This strength and bravery supersedes any superficial outward appearance. An icon is an icon is an icon. Always.”

Supermodel Helena Christensen also commented on her bravery saying: “It would’ve taken immense courage and strength to write these words. This was the first time I have ever read this and I am able to honestly admit that I was moved to tears by it. Not only did I know you were going through something very personal and distressing, but I also thought about all the scars we all suffer, physical and emotional, and how much we are left in silence and solitude.

“It is so important and beautiful when someone steps out of the shadow and are brutally honest and real. Thank you for being beautiful inside and out.”

The details of Evangelista’s lawsuit remain a mystery at the moment.