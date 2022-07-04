Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive Rare Praise for Personal Achievement

It seems that these days it is almost like Prince Harry Meghan Markle can’t make a move without upsetting someone. A royal source recently praised the couple for achieving a personal goal.

Royal Source Says Harry And Markle’s Visit Was ‘Fantastic’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a highly-publicized trip to the UK—their first official visit since 2020’s Megxit. The couple also brought along their children, Archie and Lilibet, and royal fans were excited to see the family rejoin the royals for the queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

While there have been whispers of drama within the royal family amid Harry and Markle’s return, one palace source waved away the rumors at Clarence House’s annual review. “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain,” According to the source.

“The prince and the duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them,”They continued. “The prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him. He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”

Source commends couple ‘Transition To Financial Independence’

The royal source also took the time to praise the Duke of Sussex and Duchess for their financial independence. “Great credit to them. They said they wanted to transition to financial independence and that has now been achieved.”

Harry and Markle were able to achieve this feat by signing multi-million-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix to produce content for their streaming services. This is contrary to rumors that Harry and Markle are in debt and needing the help of the royals.

The couple would still be financially sound even without the Spotify and Netflix deals. Markle still has millions from her Hollywood days while Harry inherits a substantial inheritance from Princess Diana, his mother.

Charles Savings: How Much?

Prince Charles has significantly reduced his spending since Harry and Markle have been removed from the books. Charles picks up the tab for activities for both Prince William and Harry’s families, but that number has gone down by about £1.2 millionSince the Duke and Duchess decamped for America in 2002, it has been two years.

Although many criticize the royal couple for continuing taking money from Charles after Megxit, Clarence House’s latest report shows that Harry & Markle have made a financial break from Charles and are standing on the their own.

