Khloe Kardashian shows her real body in rare unedit photo with an old friend

KHLOE Kardashian shared her true body in an unpublished photo with an old friend.

Faye Resnick was wished a happy birthday by Kardashian, while she was wearing the one-piece swimsuit.

5 Khloe Kardashian showcased her body in a throwback picture before raising concerns about weight loss / Khloe Kardashian

5 Fans were concerned that Khloe has lost a lot of weight over the past weeks. / Khloe Kardashian

As Khloe wished Faye a happy Birthday, she showed off her curves wearing a black one-piece.

As they stood on a beautiful coastal shore, the two friends posed in swimsuits next to one another.

Khloe, Faye were holding glasses of rose wine while they kissed one another.

Kardashian wore a black one-piece swimsuit, a shawl, and a cape.

This modest photo was a world away from Khloe, prompting concern over her recent weight loss in new bikini pictures.

KHLOE’S CONCERN

As her fans worry about her weight loss, Khloe has been showing off her abs by wearing skimpy string bikinis and flaunting her curves.

Khloe has raised eyebrows with her weight loss, which is evident in her Good American ads and social media photos.

She sparked concern after posing in a purple sparkly bikini and matching cardigan.

One fan left a comment. “She looks very skinny. Hope you’re being healthy Khloe.”

An additional: “She looks sick. I liked bigger Khloe,”While another said “No, this is not it, Khloe.”

A love child scandal previously rocked Khloe’s world as ex Tristan, 31, welcomed a son named Theo, now five months old, with Maralee Nichols, 31, in December 2021.

Tristan was allegedly mutually exclusive with Khloe and had an affair with Maralee.

REGIMENTED ROUTINE

Khloe recently detailed the workout regimen she performs to keep her body in an interview.

Sean Evans, host, showed her a photo of her defined back. He then asked her about her exercise routine.

The E! star disclosed: “I have been working out on more chiseling my body. I like muscles. It is really empowering.”

Khloe acknowledged: “I don’t like to be just thin”.

She continued: “I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing I’m working on parts of my body.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star described her routine, stating “We do push and pull a lot. But every time, we start with cardio for five minutes.”

She continued, “Either we’ll do full-body days, or we’ll focus on upper abs or lower abs. Abs are always involved”.

The Good American founder concluded: “A lot of planks, a lot of push-ups. We use a lot of weights. Nothing is really calisthenics. Sort of a little bit of everything.”

FANS CONCERNED

Khloe’s new physique has attracted many admirers who took to social networks to share their opinions.

“Okay I get skinny is in but the rib cage thing is worrisome? This can’t seem healthy?”one wrote, opening up conversation.

“Very unhealthy. I hate the unrealistic and unobtainable standards she is promoting. I’d bet money she photoshopped and filtered this. We already know this isn’t her face,”Another troll.

The third was also noted: “If she lets go [her] panties are falling off.”

“I thought the same thing!! Like… I’m all about body positivity and working out to feel your best and your self but there comes a point where it’s worrying and I think that time has come…”A fourth observation was made.

5 Khloe posted a picture on Instagram showing off her flat stomach and toned stomach Credit: khloekardashian/Instagram

5 In an interview, she also talked about her workout routine. / Khloe Kardashian