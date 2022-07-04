Alexandra Daddario Sweetly Kicks Off Her Honeymoon With Saving A Turtle in The Road

Alexandra Daddario had an incredible wedding. It’s the right time to plan a memorable honeymoon. This usually means running away to a beautiful or fun vacation destination with your partner and then relaxing. Alexandra Daddario says it is rescuing wildlife from being crushed by the road.

Alexandra Daddario and her longtime partner Andrew Form Recently, we were driving along the road when we saw a tortoise struggling to cross. It was crossing a busy street and was likely that it would either be left with a terrible fate or become involved in a serious traffic accident. Daddario saved the day. Daddario uploaded the video of Daddario’s rescue. Instagram along with a caption mentioning this was an activity she and Form got up to on their honeymoon.

This video will certainly make for an interesting counterpoint to the rest of Alexandra Daddario’s Instagram account. Many of the images we see on Instagram are simply of. Daddario looking beautiful With looks that could cause traffic accidents, including a recent photograph of her Disney-worthy wedding gown from her nuptials at New Orleans. We see her in a casual look and doing something very beautiful.

It’s always nice when a celebrity that you’re a fan of also turns out to be a nice person as well. Not everybody would stop to make sure that the little creature wasn’t seriously hurt. Alexandra Daddario doesn’t simply move the little guy out of the road, but takes it into a nearby housing development, thus ensuring that it will be a long time before the turtle makes it back to the road, and increasing the odds it will simply pick a new destination entirely.

Given the amount of traffic, Daddario’s move was a risky one. It was also brave. The animal wasn’t that far into the road but any car trying to avoid hitting the creature or the actress could have caused a problem itself. The ending was heartwarming, and not tragic.

The couple’s honeymoon will be made more memorable by the good karma. After several months of headlines that included a stalking incident and a couple getting robbed, the Baywatch actress deserves a wonderful honeymoon and now there’s a small creature that probably hopes she has a great time too.