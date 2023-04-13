Is Mariah carey in Beau Is Afraid or is she? Ari Aster snap is curious about a cameo

Mariah Carey was a surprise guest at the Beau Is Afraid premiere afterparty leading to some curiosity over whether she features in Ari Aster’s new film.

Ari Aster was the modern horror king, making a name for his work with Midsommar, Hereditary, and other films. Beau Is Afraid is his latest film and stars Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey (among others), Nathan Lane (and Michael Gandolfini).

Beau Is Fearless premiered in Los Angeles Monday night (10 April 2010). The stars showed up full force. Mariah Carey was a surprise guest, prompting many questions about her involvement in the film.

‘Can’t spell Mariah without Ari’

A24 posted a photo of Mariah Carey with Ari Aster a day after their premiere in Los Angeles. Fans of A24 were shocked to see this shocking image. They didn’t expect such a pop/horror crossover. “My two personalities coexisting together,” a fan wrote in response to the A24 photo.

“Whatever the context is, I don’t wanna know bc I think this is best enjoyed as is,” one Twitter user commented.

“Can’t believe they’re dating,” another joked.

Is Mariah Carey still in Beau Is Afraid

Beau Is Afraid does not feature Mariah Carey as a character, however her music does. As her song Always Be My Baby is featured in the film’s horror sequel, the singer was invited to Los Angeles’ premiere party.

According to reports, Always Be My Baby is featured in a scene of sex between Parker Posey and Joaquin Phoenix.

Mariah Carey came down to the Director’s Guild of America afterparty for the film to pose for photos alongside the director and Parker Posey.

Beau is Afraid of What?

Beau Is Afraid is a new three-hour horror-comedy, already expected to be one of the year’s most hotly-debated films.

The movie follows Beau Wassermann (Phoenix), a man afflicted with debilitating anxiety as he embarks on a surreal voyage to his late mother’s hometown for her funeral. This odyssey of sorts reveals the dysfunctional relationship Beau has with his mother, played by Zoe Lister Joneses and Patti LuPone. It’s no wonder then that Aster, known to embrace the unnerving, disturbing elements of horror, chose Always Be My Baby as the soundtrack to the movie’s final act.

Beau Is Afraid is released in cinemas on Friday, April 14th in the US

